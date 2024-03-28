PTI appoints Marwat as PAC chairman





PESHAWAR: Ali Muhammad Khan, a prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced the appointment of Sher Fazl Marwat as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Highlighting the importance of chairmanship of the PAC as a privilege of the opposition, Khan asserted that it is not the role of the government to dictate who will head the committee. He dismissed any notion of factionalism within the PTI, saying that despite internal discussions and differences, the party remains united under the leadership of Imran Khan in pursuit of safeguarding the electoral mandate.

Speaking to a local TV show, Khan highlighted the challenges faced by the PTI, especially during the incarceration of Imran Khan, which led to the departure of key figures such as Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhary, Ali Zaidi and Imran Ismail, creating a temporary vacuum within the party. . However, he credited the resilience of PTI members and the support of legal professionals in navigating a turbulent period.

Referring to the legal battles Imran Khan is facing, Khan reiterated the party's stance that the cases against their leader are baseless and politically motivated. He referred to a statement by a financial official during the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case, which reportedly exonerated Khan of any wrongdoing, reinforcing the PTI's narrative of persecution.

Echoing Imran Khan's message of resilience, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, another central PTI leader, stressed the need for steadfastness in regaining the electoral mandate and urged party members to prepare to the challenges ahead.

The appointment of Shira Fazl Marwat as PAC chairperson and reaffirmation of PTI's commitment to Imran Khan's leadership demonstrate the party's continued efforts to consolidate its position in the political landscape amid legal and political scrutiny continuous.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2024/03/27/pti-nominates-marwat-for-pac-chairmanship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos