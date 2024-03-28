Politics
Battle to rule Istanbul becomes key to country's future
Millions of Turks will vote in elections Sunday to decide who will rule their biggest cities and whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can regain control from the opposition.
Istanbul, Turkey's economic and social powerhouse, was won five years ago by a united opposition led by popular mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, breaking the president's long streak of electoral successes.
Today, Mr. Erdogan, who was born in this megacity of 16 million inhabitants, wants it back and the vote is on a razor's edge.
What happens in Istanbul is seen as a crucial test of whether the opposition can pose a serious threat to Mr Erdogan and his AKP party in the next presidential elections in four years.
“Istanbul is his home. Losing Istanbul to the opposition in the 2019 local elections was devastating for him,” says Ihsan Aktas from the Department of Communication at Istanbul Medipol University and president of the Genar Political Research Center.
He grew up in Istanbul, selling sesame bread snacks called Simits before entering politics in the 1970s.
He led the youth wing of an Islamist party in the Beyogluthen district and rose through the ranks to become mayor, prime minister and eventually president of Turkey.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a third term in last year's presidential elections, but in this latest vote the main opposition party, the secular CHP, hopes to retain the major cities it spectacularly recaptured years ago. is five years old. Not only Istanbul, but also the capital Ankara and the tourist city of Antalya.
Until 2019, the ruling AKP party and its Islamist predecessors had ruled the two largest cities for 25 years.
In Istanbul, the opposition even defeated its candidate twice, as the AKP alleged irregularities and authorities ordered a new vote.
“Although the opposition lost to Erdogan in last year's presidential election, there is still a strong connection between the victory in Istanbul and the victory in Turkey,” explains Seda Demiralp, professor of political science at the the city's Isik University.
“If Imamoglu manages to hold on to Istanbul, the opposition will have high hopes for the next presidential elections in 2028.”
Ihsan Aktas recognizes that whoever wins will have enormous influence beyond Istanbul: “When you have the support of Istanbul, you directly become an actor in national politics. And global too.”
The city is home to a fifth of Turkey's population, almost 85 million, and has a diverse electorate from different political, ethnic, religious and economic backgrounds.
Control Istanbul and you control a significant part of the Turkish economy, including trade, tourism and finance.
The candidate chosen to run for Mr. Erdogan's party in Istanbul is Murat Kurum, a 47-year-old former minister of environment and urbanization. But it could just as easily be a race between Ekrem Imamoglu and Mr Erdogan.
A former businessman, Mr. Imamoglu, 52, rose to prominence as mayor of the little-known middle-class neighborhood of Beylikduzu and is seen as President Erdogan's biggest challenger in decades.
“In 2019, we closed a chapter and on March 31, [the AKP] it will be ancient history,” he told his supporters at a rally in Beylikduzu.
Another victory would strengthen his political influence and allow him to run for president in four years, political commentators say.
Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas is also tipped to run in 2028 and his path to victory on Sunday is seen as more secure.
For the moment, Ekrem Imamoglu is staying focused on his current position.
“I have big dreams for Istanbul, I don’t dream of anything other than realizing them for now,” he told Turkish daily Cumhuriyet.
During his five years in office, Turkey has been gripped by an economic crisis, although the mayor points to the expansion of the city's rail system, more green spaces and a major housing construction program.
But there is another major concern that worries the people of Istanbul.
Last year's twin earthquakes in southern Turkey killed more than 53,000 people and seismologists warn a devastating quake could hit Istanbul at any time.
Plans to demolish old, dilapidated buildings and build earthquake-resistant replacement buildings are high on the AKP's agenda.
“Murat Kurum is a name associated with urban development and has a symbolic meaning,” said Ms. Demiralp, but “this may not be enough to ensure a victory.”
President Erdogan and his top ministers have made the recapture of Istanbul a personal goal, promising a new era from March 31.
“Istanbul will be returned to its true owner,” he promised hundreds of thousands of supporters at a rally in the city.
Now aged 70, he has already declared that these will be his last elections. He is in his third presidential term and cannot govern beyond 2028 under the constitution.
But he has not yet chosen a successor and Ihsan Akstas says it is extremely difficult to determine who could replace him at the head of the AKP.
“When we ask pollsters who they would like to see replace Erdogan, they don't think of anyone. It's a challenge for the party.”
That's why Mr. Erdogan's critics say the recapture of Istanbul could be used to consolidate his power at the national and local levels, with possible changes to the constitution that would grant him another term as president.
Unlike recent elections, he also has an advantage in that the opposition is no longer united and polls suggest the Istanbul election could be neck and neck.
Ekrem Imamoglu won in 2019, backed by a six-party coalition of nationalists, secularists, liberals, conservatives, Islamists and, above all, Kurds. Istanbul has a very large Kurdish population.
But that opposition collapsed after last year's presidential defeat and other opposition parties, including the pro-Kurdish DEM party, have their own candidates in this race.
This could harm Mr Imamoglu's chances of victory. But another twist could also harm Murat Kurum's hopes. A new party called the New Islamist Welfare Party could take votes away from it, as conservative and religious voters turn to alternatives to the AKP.
|
Sources
2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/turkish-vote-battle-run-istanbul-001101710.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump attacks RFK Jr., a third-party wild card
- Battle to rule Istanbul becomes key to country's future
- Actor Glen Powell to be inducted into Texas Film Hall of Fame
- Michigan hires Jack Dunaway and John Collins for recruiting roles
- Flashback to When Mariah Carey Wore a Wedding Dress for P Diddy's Birthday
- Google Pixel 9 renders leaked – and a surprise third phone has arrived
- China's Xi Jinping meets US leaders in Beijing as foreign investment declines
- PTI appoints Marwat as PAC chairman
- AMC Entertainment will bring us more sales opportunities
- Baby Cricket Cranes scores well with five-wicket win over Rwanda
- The US is suing Apple for anti-competitive practices.But a technology ecosystem surrounded by corporate walls has driven that bold innovation.
- CoStar World News for March 28