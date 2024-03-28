Trump attacks RFK Jr., a third-party wild card





Former President Donald J. Trump attacked Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent presidential candidate, on Wednesday morning, portraying Mr. Kennedy as a liberal Democrat in disguise while also appearing to endorse him as a spoiler for President Biden's campaign .

Mr. Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, particularly highlighted Mr. Kennedy's views on climate change and the environment, writing on his social media site that Mr. Kennedy was more radical left than Mr. Biden .

Yet he also declared his support for Mr. Kennedy's campaign, saying that Mr. Kennedy risked siphoning off votes from Mr. Biden. I love that he runs! Mr. Trump concluded.

Mr. Trump's message, which came a day after Mr. Kennedy announced his running mate, underscores the political unpredictability that is Mr. Kennedy's candidacy. Even as Mr. Trump claimed that Mr. Kennedy's independent campaign would be a boon to his own efforts to beat Mr. Biden, two Trump campaign officials said they had seen polls showing Mr. Kennedy winning support from independent voters in a way that could be equally damaging to both Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden.

Although Mr. Kennedy will struggle to run for office in several states, it's possible his campaign could tip the scales in battlegrounds where margins of victory have been narrow in recent election cycles.

Mr. Kennedy's campaign did not respond to a request for comment. But on Tuesday, he made clear his intention to court voters who have been bitter toward both candidates. Our campaign is a real spoiler, he said during his announcement. This is a spoiler for President Biden and for President Trump.

Behind Mr. Kennedy's possible appeal lie positions that defy easy political categorization or are inconsistent. A former environmental lawyer, Mr. Kennedy began his presidential campaign last year as a Democrat challenging Mr. Biden in the primary. After six months, he announced that he would instead run as an independent candidate.

Mr. Kennedy has expressed support for the Green New Deal and backed environmental policies favored by the left that would limit the use of fossil fuels. But he opposes military assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia, putting him at odds with mainstream Democrats and aligning him more closely with many right-wing parties, including M .Trump.

After supporting a federal ban on abortion last year, Mr. Kennedy immediately backtracked and said he supported a woman's right to choose, without elaborating. Democrats are expected to make protecting reproductive rights central to Mr. Biden’s re-election campaign.

Mr. Kennedy, long a vaccine skeptic, also rose to prominence during the coronavirus pandemic, when he spoke out against vaccination mandates and stay-at-home measures. His anti-vaccine views have been widely adopted by the Republican Party under Mr Trump, whose administration has boosted Covid-19 vaccine development. Mr. Trump frequently denounces mask and vaccine mandates at his rallies.

Spurred in part by his last name, Mr. Kennedy has performed remarkably strongly in some national and state polls for an independent candidate. A national Fox News poll last month found Mr. Kennedy's polling at 13 percent.

But data shows that polling results tend to inflate support for independent and third-party candidates, and it remains to be seen whether Mr. Kennedy's support will hold up.

The polls also left a unclear picture as to which major party candidate might be most harmed by Mr. Kennedy's presence on the ballot. Last year, polls in six battleground states by The New York Times and Siena College found that Mr. Kennedy drew similar numbers of voters ahead of Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump.

The Democratic Party, which views Mr. Trump's base of support as stronger than Mr. Biden's, has made efforts to mitigate the threat that third-party and independent candidates could pose to the president's re-election bid.

The party increasingly claims that Mr. Kennedy's campaign is a spoiler backed by Mr. Trump's allies. Mr. Biden's supporters have also highlighted Mr. Kennedy's views to show that he is not consistent with mainstream liberal values.

Donald Trump says the quiet part out loud: RFK Jr. is a spoiler candidate, Democratic National Committee spokesman Matt Corridoni said in a statement.

The Republicans have not started the same kind of enterprise. But Mr. Trump’s statement suggests a similar effort to define Mr. Kennedy as voters become more familiar with him.

The former president's views of Mr. Kennedy have wavered over the past year. When Mr. Kennedy was challenging Mr. Biden in the Democratic primaries, Mr. Trump, who had once appointed Mr. Kennedy to a commission on vaccines, praised him as a very intelligent person.

I love her so much. I've known him for a long time, Mr. Trump said in an interview in September. He's a libertarian in a way. And I think I have some qualities in that sense too, if you want to know the truth.

But after Mr. Kennedy chose to run as an independent candidate, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee quickly began linking Mr. Kennedy to the left, arguing that his independent candidacy was an attempt to mislead voters about his policies. .

Rebecca Davis OBrien contributed reporting.

