All India Congress Committee (AICC) | Congress condemns BJP's induction of Janardhana Reddy, says Modi-Shah has normalized large-scale corruption

The Congress on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had normalized large-scale corruption.

The party was referring to the BJP's induction of G. Janardhana Reddy, a mining baron from Karnataka facing several corruption charges, amid an outcry over revelations linked to donations through electoral bonds.

Although Reddy was a minister in the BS Yeddyurappa government and the BJP in the past, his decision to merge his new outfit Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha with the party two days ago prompted the Congress to launch a fresh attack against the Prime Minister, who likes to display his self-proclaimed crusade against corruption.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Wednesday said Reddy was facing around 20 cases and charges of loot worth Rs 35,000 crore.

This is the BJP's Plan B after the Supreme Court scrapped the electoral bond system, calling it unconstitutional. Once the window for collecting donations through illegal means closed, the BJP decided to enter into direct partnerships with individuals from whom resources are to be collected. No secrets, accept them and work together. Reddy is also a former customer of BJP laundry and needs protection from central agencies, Khera said.

While the Congress has consistently accused Modi and Shah of duplicity in corruption, insisting that they selectively target opposition leaders and use central agencies to raise funds and consolidate themselves politically, the government showed no signs of nervousness following the release of electoral bonds. details. Although Modi himself did not react to the development, Shah reduced the entire controversy to the volume of donations, saying the BJP received more because it is a bigger party.

The Congress, however, described it as independent India's biggest scam, demanding a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) supervised by the Supreme Court to look into alleged cases of extortion, quid pro quo and money laundering through shell companies. .

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also said its top leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were arrested in the liquor case without any recovery of money, while the BJP was given huge donations from the person who later became an approver.

Enraged by the BJP's audacity to induct Bellary mining baron Reddy in this atmosphere, the Congress sharpened its tools to undermine Modi's anti-corruption boasts. Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh tweeted: India's most corrupt politicians, every last one, have now been accommodated within the BJP. They are motivated by two key factors 1. Participation: minimum government, maximum loot 2. Protection: join BJP, escape ED-IT.

Ramesh added: As the electoral bond scam and the latest embrace of the BJP reveal, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have systematically normalized large-scale corruption in India. The corporate donations the BJP receives, the state governments it is trying to overthrow, the mergers and acquisitions it carries out are all evidence of this pure and simple use of the power of money. The Prime Minister's slogan is and always has been Chanda Jamaunga, Dhanda Karaunga, everyone Khilaunga (Will accept donations, allow illegal businesses, and let everyone loot).

The Congress also took note of comments by Parakala Prabhakar, economist and husband of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who described electoral bonds as the world's biggest scam. A video was circulating on social media in which Prabhakar said: Electoral ties have created a situation where there is no longer any BJP against which party. The people of India will fight against the BJP.

Khera said: Reddy is the same… person about whom a judge had said that he had offered him a bribe of Rs 40 crore. The court had barred him from entering Bellary. Today we see his photo alongside the Indian Home Minister. We know how infamous the Yeddy-Reddy gang was in Karnataka. Sushma Swaraj was his first benefactor. And this man, accused of loot worth Rs 35,000 crore, claims to have returned to his roots after joining the BJP. Now you know where the roots of corruption lie.