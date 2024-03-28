Boris Johnson's former ethics adviser Lord Geidt reprimanded for breaking conduct rules after lobbying MoD over satellite company

Boris Johnson's former ethics adviser was reprimanded yesterday for lobbying the Ministry of Defense on behalf of a US satellite company.

Lord Geidt has been ordered to apologize to the House of Lords conduct committee for breaking strict rules banning his peers from providing parliamentary services in return for remuneration.

He spoke in a virtual meeting with two senior Defense Department officials as a paid adviser to Theia Group, which wanted to sell space satellite surveillance data to the government.

The May 2021 event took place while he was an independent adviser on ministers' interests and just days before the publication of his report into the controversial redecoration of the Downing Street flat.

In a report into his conduct published yesterday, Lords sleaze watchdog Martin Jelley wrote: “My conclusion is that Lord Geidt, in attending a meeting with MoD officials on behalf of Theia Group Inc in exchange for payment, provided a parliamentary service and thereby contravened paragraph 8(d) of the 10th edition of the Code of Conduct.

“As paragraph 21 of the Code Guide states: 'Members may not, for remuneration… assist outside organizations to influence… public officials.'

But he admitted the service was “limited to a virtual meeting” and that Lord Geidt, a former military intelligence officer, was hired because of his “prior experience” rather than his role in Parliament.

“In these circumstances, I do not consider this to be a significant breach of the Code,” the Standards Commissioner concluded.

Lord Geidt, a former private secretary to the late Queen, disputed the findings, calling them “patently false”.

He said that although he was appointed ethics adviser to the Prime Minister in April 2021, he was told by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case that he could continue to advise Theia.

Mr. Case wrote to him: “I don't see that there should be any problem with you continuing to engage with officials.”

Lord Geidt stressed that his appointment to the company – which went bankrupt in 2021 – was “totally independent” of his membership in the Lords.

Lord Geidt was appointed ethics adviser to Boris Johnson (pictured) in April 2021

He said despite the appointment, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case told him he could continue to advise Theia (pictured).

And he said he only delivered “introductory remarks of a maximum duration of 2 to 3 minutes” during the virtual meeting, which took place only after “a chain of authorized instructions, initiated by the Cabinet Secretary”.

“I have always taken my obligations under the Code extremely seriously,” he insisted.

His appeal was rejected by the conduct committee, concluding: “We dismiss Lord Geidt's appeal against the Commissioner's finding that he breached paragraph 8(d) of the Code and agree with the Commissioner's recommendation that he write a letter of apology to the chairman of the conduct committee. Committee.'