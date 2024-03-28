Book exhibition showcasing Ottoman culture opens in Baghdad





BAGHDAD The opening ceremony of the exhibition of books on Ottoman cultural heritage under the Iraqi Ministry of Culture took place on Wednesday in Baghdad. Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Al-Badrani and Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad Ali Riza Guney attended the inauguration of the one-day exhibition in the Iraqi capital. The exhibition featured hundreds of books in Turkish and Ottoman languages ​​related to Ottoman history as well as calligraphy panels by Iraqi calligraphers. Al-Badrani told a press conference at the event that the House of Iraqi Manuscripts in Baghdad not only has documents related to the history of Iraq but also the history of the entire region. He recalled that during the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, many of the center's works were burned or lost. Highlighting the cordial relations between Iraq and Turkey, Al-Badrani stressed that historical ties between the two countries date back more than 500 years, including geographical and religious ties. “The Ottoman archives contain many documents. These documents tell the history of the three provinces of Iraq that were under the Ottoman Empire,” he said, expressing their desire to collaborate with Turkey on the archives for the benefit postgraduate students. He added that neighboring countries contributed to the return of historical objects stolen from Iraq. Ambassador Guney expressed satisfaction with the exhibition of Turkish books in this historic place. “The Iraqi National Library and its archives provide a valuable source of knowledge about the rich history of Iraq and the region,” he said. “The building we are in seems to have risen from the ashes. The display of objects from our shared history with our Iraqi brothers and sisters in this historic building highlights our historical relationships, helping to bridge the distance between us. Referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's initiative to establish the National Library, Guney said he intends to declare today, March 27, the Turkey-Iraq Joint Cultural Day. He also announced that these items will be exhibited in the Türkiye section of the library with the support of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) within a year. After the press conference, Al-Badrani presented Guney with a plaque. *Written by Serdar Dincel from Istanbul The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

