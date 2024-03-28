Xi Jinping seeks to woo global CEOs, saying China's growth remains bright





Semafor Signals Supported by Views from China Trade News, Carnegie Endowment for Peace and The New York Times The news Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting U.S. heads of state on Wednesday that growth prospects remained bright for the world's second-largest economy as the country sought to woo foreign investors. Economic growth has not yet peaked, Xi told a group of about 20 CEOs including Evan Greenberg of Chubbs, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone and Cristiano Amon of Qualcomm, while also pledging that Beijing would continue his reforms. China's reforms will not stop and our opening-up will not stop, Xi was quoted as saying by state media. While political tensions with the United States have eased since last year, trade restrictions and security concerns have chilled China's business environment for foreign companies, leading many to withdraw their investments. SIGNALS Semafor signals: A global overview of today's biggest news stories. China's size makes it a necessary market for global companies, but U.S. exports are reduced Sources: BBC, China Trade News, The Wall Street Journal Western leaders have called on businesses to de-risk China, but the sheer size of its market and vast supply of cheap young workers means that global companies will never be able to completely escape from this, according to the BBC's The Global Story podcast. More than 70% of U.S. companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China said they remained committed to investing in the country because Chinese consumers still love products made in the United States, and it is much cheaper to manufacture it locally than to export it, China Trade News reported. However, American companies be in a hurry by escalating geopolitical tensions, retaliatory measures on trade and exports and China's drive to achieve self-sufficiency, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration's decision to impose export controls, combined with Beijing's policies to encourage domestic production, has meant that sales of U.S.-made cars, planes and semiconductors were particularly hard hit, the WSJ wrote. The story continues Washington clashes with Beijing over cheap exports flooding global markets Sources: South China Morning Post, Agence France-Presse, Carnegie Endowment for Peace US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to press Beijing on the issue of cheap green technology flooding global markets during his visit to China next month for high-level talks, the South China Morning Post reported. Overcapacity in China has led to an increase in low-cost exports in high-tech manufacturing sectors such as electric vehicle batteries and solar panels, which is threatens to stifle American competition and create global impact, Yellen is expected to say in a speech Wednesday. The policy was allowed to take in the way of commerce for example, through U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made solar panels, China technology watcher Matt Sheehan argued in an article for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace last year. But the information technology ecosystems of China and California in particular are deeply intertwined, he writes: The United States needs cheap Chinese technology to accelerate its green energy transition, while young Chinese talents are essential to Californian startups. Tesla's bet on China helped pave the way for domestic companies to now overtake it Source: The New York Times Tesla CEO Elon Musk hit a symbiotic relationship with Beijing helping to make the electric car maker one of the dominant automakers of the 21st century. But Tesla is now losing its advantage in the market it helped create, as Chinese companies such as BYD overtake it in sales, the New York Times reported. Musk successfully pressured Beijing to adopt an emissions mandate, a policy that gives credits to automakers for making clean cars, which forced traditional automakers to subsidize those that make vehicles electrical. It also secured $1.5 billion in low-interest loans from state-owned banks to build a factory in Shanghai whose staff work far more hours than in U.S. factories, according to the New York Times. But Chinese officials viewed Elon Musk's investments as to their advantage, with one describing Tesla as an aggressive catfish that would force smaller domestic companies to swim faster, the Times reported, and create an internal market for suppliers of components needed to manufacture cars. .

