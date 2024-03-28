IHC asks why Imran and Qureshi are 'chosen' in encryption case – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday questioned why the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was investigating former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for failing to return the diplomatic code , while sparing other recipients who had done the same.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, a member of the IHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, made the observation while hearing the appeals filed by Mr. Khan and Mr. Qureshi against their conviction in the case of encryption.

Defense counsel, Advocate Salman Safdar, argued that the confidential diplomatic cable, at the heart of the crypto trial against the two PTI leaders, was sent to eight senior officials, including the president, principal secretary of Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the head of the army, the general director of Inter. -Services Intelligence, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Cabinet Secretary.

Justice Aurangzeb questions why the selection approach was applied, as other recipients of the figure had not received notice from the FIA

However, he added, none of the recipients returned the diplomatic cable to the Foreign Ministry when the investigation began in October 2022.

According to the lawyer, the FIA ​​could have sent notices to the then army chief, the Senate president and other recipients, but the agency had only named Mr Khan and Mr Qureshi in that case.

Advocate Safdar, Imran Khan's lawyer, presented a letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which documented the movement of the figure. According to the report, most recipients kept their copies for more than a year and only returned them once proceedings against the ex-prime minister and his foreign minister had officially begun. Justice Aurangzeb questioned whether the FIA ​​was aware that the other recipients had not returned the copies.

Lawyer Safdar responded in the affirmative, saying the FIA ​​was required to issue notices to all recipients.

Justice Aurangzeb asked him to explain the reasons why the investigating agency went after the two recipients while sparing the others.

Lawyer Safdar responded that this demonstrated selective prosecution, political victimization, disguised exercise of power and flawed investigation.

Justice Farooq observed that this was apparently a choice and asked what the legal precedents were in such cases.

The lawyer informed the court that the evidence documenting the movement of the figure was presented by a senior official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who was also the custodian of the file.

When Justice Aurangzeb asked whether the official had been cross-examined by the defense lawyer, lawyer Salman replied in the negative, saying the state-appointed lawyer had cross-examined the said witness.

Justice Aurangzeb noticed that the advocate general, who had sought permission to appear before the Sindh High Court a day earlier, had not deputed anyone to assist the court. He expressed his dissatisfaction and warned that the Court would write to the federal government that the Attorney General was not providing him with the necessary assistance.

Lawyer Safdar argued that the prosecution also accused Mr. Khan and Mr. Qureshi of ruining Pakistan's friendly relations with the United States. However, he pointed out that the prosecution had not produced any evidence in court to support this allegation.

Published in Dawn, March 28, 2024

