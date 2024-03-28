India: What Modi's victory means for relations with Malaysia

As India heads to the polls in April, the buzz is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to win a third term. The question that remains is how decisive the victory will be. Modis unfettered popularity among the electorate, an extremely fragmented and uninspired opposition, and citizens' desire for continuity are some of the reasons why a Modi victory is very likely.

From a foreign policy perspective, a Modi victory would ensure that future approaches build on existing dynamics and stay on the current trajectory. There will be a permanent emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region, targeted actions aimed at mobilizing the countries of the South in favor of greater inclusion in international cooperation mechanisms, a more assertive push in favor of the reform of the Nations United and even greater participation in the region through existing policies (Act East policy, neighborhood policy). First Policy), India-led mechanisms (International Solar Alliance, Biofuels Alliance) and minilateral mechanisms of which India is a part (Quad, I2U2).

For Malaysia, a country with nearly seven decades of bilateral relations with India, a Modi victory would mean continuity. After the brief impasse in 2019, in recent years since 2020 has been marked by a pandemic reestablish ties with visible efforts from both sides to strengthen cooperation and elevate relations.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankars' visit to Malaysia this week, just before the elections, could be interpreted as a reaffirmation of the importance of Putrajaya to New Delhi, and vice versa.

With the strengthened strategic partnership which has guided relations since 2015, the year Modi visited Malaysia, now is the time to contextualize the links and ensure that they are functional in the emerging regional order and, indeed, there are already catalysts for this.

The recent wave of diplomatic visits from Indian ministers in Malaysia and a visit by Malaysia's foreign minister to India late last year provide a much-needed perspective on the importance of the ties. The visit also suggests imminent continuity and consolidation in India's approach to Southeast Asia, which serves as a useful message for Malaysia, the 2025 ASEAN chair.

It is also important to know how Malaysia fits into India's deep-rooted personality and relationship-oriented foreign policy mechanism, an aspect of foreign policy that is incidentally based on Jaishankar's diplomatic prowess on the international stage and the Modis screening of close friendships with its international counterparts. In this sense, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahims warm camaraderie with Modi is and will be an important factor for deeper bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second from left, shakes hands with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during the September 2023 East Asia Summit (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)

The resumption of regular defense exercises Post-2019 provides an important catalyst for deeper strategic ties. Recently, Malaysia participated in the Milan exercises as one of 50 navies participating in the Indian Navy's largest ever multilateral naval exercise. Despite the symbolic nature of defense cooperation between Malaysia and India, this aspect of the relationship reinforces the active and conscious process of trust-building.

This forms the foundation of a new era of relations and, in many ways, deters future diplomatic squabbles. The defense exercises with India also highlight Putrajaya's efforts to combat perceived parochialism in its strategic relations in the region.

Finally, the proliferation of bilateral mechanisms and initiatives in recent years demonstrates a bilateral commitment to ensuring that cooperation aims to address contemporary challenges, thus reiterating the importance of the ties. Some examples are the Malaysia-India Start-up Bridge and the provision extended to Malaysia for trade in indian rupee.

These catalysts of the Modi era also serve to stabilize and preserve amicable and functional relations in the face of many problems. points of contention. The basis of the Putrajaya-New Delhi relationship has therefore very clearly been a strategic and calculated silence on issues that could disrupt this working dynamic. A third Modi term, however, could encourage a maturation of bilateral relations beyond this selective inattention. This should involve open, targeted and honest interventions limited to issues specific to the bilateral relationship, bearing in mind that this should not be interpreted as interference in internal affairs.

How could this happen? To begin with, a summit between Anwar and Modi must materialize. This is perhaps the most visible missing piece in efforts to reinvigorate bilateral relations. If Modi returns to office, Putrajaya and New Delhi must ensure that this meeting takes place, which is a necessary lens for the region but, more importantly, a key message for Malaysians and Indians. Indeed, misperceptions about the two countries and Malaysia-India relations are particularly notorious for seeping into societal and individual levelswhich then affect bilateral relations.

A meeting between the two leaders would reaffirm that there is indeed a common strategic future with development possibilities. tangible cooperation despite existing ideological differences and conflicts. This summit would also take place, for Malaysia, in a fairly stable political environment without subtext, compared to the last time, between former Prime Minister Najib Razak and Modi. The summit must also be complemented by reinforced bilateral engagement through the dialogues of tracks 1.5 and 2, coupled with the movement of media delegationswhich are crucial to combating sentiment-related misinformation.

Sophisticated ties would also mean Putrajaya is willing to buy what New Delhi is selling on the multilateralism front. Collaboration in new India-led initiatives, such as the International Solar Alliance, the Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Coalition and the Global Biofuels Alliance, which aim to address global challenges, is expected to feature prominently on Malaysia's list if progress is to be made in strengthening bilateral relations.

For Putrajaya and New Delhi, a Modi victory presents an opportunity to find a new homeostasis in their relations. This allows for a conscious understanding of the conditions that deter a potential perpetually stable relationship. Malaysia must therefore plan its long-term approach to a post-election India. Passive symbolism and pseudo-strategic links will no longer be enough.