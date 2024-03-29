Chinese President Xi Jinping has ceded control of the Chinese Internet, which he had held since his arrival.





Chief of Staff Chaichi, Standing Committee Member He defeated Li Chang to become the true No. 2 player. Chinese President Xi Jinping has ceded control of the Chinese Internet, which he had held since his inauguration, to Tsai Chi, a member of the Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee. Some point out that Chaichi, also known as President Xi's “chief of staff,” has all but surpassed Premier Li Chang as second-in-command. Hong Kong's South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on the 29th, citing three government officials, that President Xi transferred the position of chairman of the Communist Party's Cyberspace Central Committee, which he had held since 2014. The exact moment The transfer is unknown, but Tsai Chi has been president since the first half of 2023, the SCMP said. Initially, President Xi formed a central cyberspace committee to control public opinion on the Internet. Its main task is to spread the Communist Party's message on internet platforms in China and also oversee areas such as cybersecurity and the digital economy. As a result, Tsai Chi will effectively take control of the Internet in China, the SCMP said. “It will also play a role in overseeing China's digital economy, worth 50 trillion yuan (about 9.292 trillion won).” This is the first time that Xi himself has entrusted his position to his confidants since he came to power in 2012. This is interpreted as an attempt by President Xi to create a new power structure through the delegation of authority. “President Xi is in charge of military, diplomatic and security matters, and Premier Li Chang and Standing Committee member Tsai Chi play a role in supervising government and party functions,” said Deng, former editor-in-chief of Learning Times. , the newspaper of China's Central Party. In fact, some point out that Tsai Chi, who is President Xi's chief of staff, became Premier Li Chang's de facto number two by taking control of the Internet. Tsai Chi is secretary of the Party Central Secretariat, overseeing the United Front Department, the Organization Department, the Propaganda Department, the Political Law Committee, the Inspection Committee and the Public Security Department within of the Communist Party. He reports all essential tasks of the party, government and military to President Xi, receives instructions and transmits them to the lower party. In fact, he is Xi's chief of staff. Analysts say such difference has become an influential figure beyond Prime Minister Li Chang in gaining full powers over cyberspace information. “Cai Chi is fifth in China's seven-member Standing Committee system, in the order of Xi Jinping, Li Chang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Chaichi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Si,” the SCMP said. “However, since all the members of the Standing Committee are composed of Xi Jinping's subordinates, the formal ranking among the members of the Standing Committee does not mean much.”

