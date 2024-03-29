Turkey's local elections and Erdogan's run in Istanbul and Ankara





The key turning point in this year's local elections is in Istanbul, alongside Ankara – one for money and two for power. These local elections go much further than it seems and serve a fateful objective for Erdogan, because for the moment, he does not have enough parliamentary seats to adopt a new constitution which would allow him to run for a third term after 2028.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu 'The cheese boat doesn't work with words.– literally translates to “the cheese boat doesn't run on words” – or, put simply, actions speak louder than words. This is something that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party will have to prove amid ongoing local and municipal elections if it wants to maintain the upper hand in Turkish politics. We all witnessed last year's difficult presidential elections in Turkey, but current events in Turkey, such as soaring inflation and the devastating earthquakes of February 6, have played and continue to play a role a central role in the fate of Erdogan and his party, particularly in how he responded to the aftermath of the earthquake and economic mismanagement. The key turning point in this year's local elections is in Istanbul, alongside Ankara – one for money and two for power. These local elections go much further than it seems and serve a fateful objective for Erdogan because, for the moment, he does not have enough parliamentary seats to adopt a new constitution which would allow him to run for a third term after 2028. Sunday and the next day will change the situation. Erdogan nominated Murat Kurum as his party's candidate for mayor of Istanbul against the current opposition mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu. In Ankara, it is Turgut Altinok, Erdogan's choice, against Mansur Yava, of the opposition. With the last local elections held in 2019, the two main political parties – the AKP (Adalet ve Kalkinma partisi) and the CHP (Cumhuriyet ve Halk Partisi) – have been clashing since then and are currently competing for the two cities that will set the stage for the next presidential battle: Istanbul and Ankara. The “Wall Street” of Türkiye 34 political parties are participating in the elections, including the AKP and the MHP (the Nationalist Party) which are now part of the coalition. Commonwealth of NationsCHP, Gelecek Partisi (the party of the Future), the HDP (today DEM or Kurdish political party) and the IYI partisi (the Good Party). Voting takes place in 81 provinces, 973 districts, 390 municipalities for 50,336 muhtarlar (councillor or village chief). 61 million people are expected to vote. The main cities of Adana, Ankara, Istanbul, Hatay, Izmir, Mersin and Tekirdag are under the control of the CHP, while Bursa, Erzurum, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Trabzon, Konya and Sanliurfa are under the control of the AKP. The cities of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van remain under the supervision of the HDP. The CHP was led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who ran against Erdogan last year in the presidential race, but Kilicdaroglu has since left and the party is now led by Özgür Özel. Yet the CHP is also not in a much better position after failing to unify the coalition it attempted to form in last year's presidential elections and its own candidates are currently busy fighting each other. Istanbul remains very precious for Erdogan, firstly because it is the city where his great career began in 1994 and secondly because it brings money to the country, the “Wall Street” of Turkey. Of course, Istanbul is where the money is and Ankara is the political center, which explains why Erdogan is trying to convince the AKP to win back what it lost in 2019 to the CHP's Imamoglu in Istanbul, especially now that he is being criticized for his economic mismanagement. the country's recession. Sunday's elections will be a race to gain the upper hand to set the country's rules on the winner's own terms – meaning that if the CHP wins a majority, it will set the rules. If Erdogan wins, it is his constitution. But here's a little puzzle for you: if Erdogan's party wins both cities, will he still not run for another term in a few years like he said or do you think it will? will change your mind? 'good luck” – literally translates to “let it be good” – or in complex simplification, let it be the best”abi” earn.

