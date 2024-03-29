Indonesian President-elect Prabowo to visit China in first official overseas trip after election – BenarNews

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto will travel to China next week at the invitation of President Xi Jinping for what will be his first official overseas visit since his election last month, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced Friday.

By inviting Prabowo, Indonesia's defense minister, Beijing is trying to gain an advantage over Washington and strike first by wooing the future leader of Southeast Asia's largest economy, analysts in Jakarta said.

During Prabowo's three-day visit starting Sunday, Xi will hold talks with the Indonesian president-elect on bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday. , during a regular daily press conference in Beijing.

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto will visit China from March 31 to April 2, Lin said, according to a transcription published on the ministry's website.

Prabowo's visit to China will be his first overseas visit as president-elect. This fully demonstrates the strength of China-Indonesia relations.

Indonesia's Defense Ministry spokesperson also confirmed Prabowos' visit to China, saying its aim was to strengthen bilateral relations and increase cooperation in the defense sector.

The visit is part of the two countries' ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic dialogue and cooperation, which are vital for regional security and stability, the brigadier general said. » General Edwin Adrian Sumantha told BenarNews.

President Joko Jokowi Widodo (second from right) walks with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (left), military chief General Agus Subianto (second from left), and police chief General Listyo Sigit, after a meeting with high-ranking military and police officers at military headquarters in Jakarta, February 28, 2024. [Bay Ismoyo/AFP]

Regional political observers view Prabowo's upcoming visit to China primarily in the context of the Sino-U.S. competition for influence in Southeast Asia and Beijing's billion-dollar investment in Indonesia.

During outgoing leader Joko Jokowi Widodo's nearly decade-long presidency, Indonesia and China grew closer, many analysts say.

Raden Mokhamad Luthfi, a defense analyst at Al Azhar University, cited major Chinese projects in Indonesia.

One example is the Belt and Road Initiative project in the form of the Jakarta-Bandung fast train and downstream nickel industry, Raden told BenarNews.

He was referring to the flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train, which started its commercial operations in October 2023.

Nickel downstream refers to the domestic processing of nickel ore, i.e. to refine basic products in the country in order to add value to exports. Related to Chinese companies dominate the nickel smelting industry in Indonesia.

Another reason why China invited Prabowo was that Beijing wanted to ensure that under Prabowo, Indonesia did not move closer to the United States and the West.

I suspect that China wants to ensure that Prabowo continues the foreign policy previously pursued by Jokowi, he said.

China is invested in Prabowo's presidency because it wants its plans in Indonesia to stay on track, Raden said.

However, he does not approve of China being Prabowo's first stop as president-elect.

Prabowos' visit to China comes too soon. It would have been better if he had waited to be inaugurated first and then gone to a foreign country, Raden said.

Foreign visits by the new Indonesian president are expected to first be to neighboring ASEAN countries, such as Malaysia, given that Indonesia's interests are much greater in ASEAN than in other countries. “other countries,” Raden said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) speaks with Indonesian President Joko Joko Widodo after the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting under the 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Bangkok, November 18, 2022. [Rungroj Yongrit/Pool/via Reuters]

Prabowo also bucked tradition in another way with his overseas trip, according to Zulfikar Rahmat, director of the China-Indonesia Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios).

This is the first time that an unsworn president-elect has accepted a visit invitation from a foreign government, Zulfikar told BenarNews. Prabowo is due to be sworn in as president in October.

There are two reasons for this. The first is of course that Prabowo considers China as a partner in the economic sector. We know that in recent years, China has been Indonesia's largest trading partner, he said.

Secondly, I see that Prabowo wants to continue Jokowi's legacy, which is [being] close to China.

Like Jokowi, Prabowo puts Indonesia's economy first, bringing it closer to China, Zulfikar said.

Muradi, a political and security analyst at Padjadjaran University in Bandung, said Prabowo wanted to see how China would carry out its defense modernization, which is expected to be completed in 2027.

[Thats] because China devotes nearly 12% of its GDP to its defense budget. So, China is one of the countries on the continent that has modern ships, except India, Muradi, who goes by one name, told BenarNews.

Why did Prabowo head directly to China rather than ASEAN countries? Because Southeast Asian nations were not considered very strategic by Prabowo. Instead, assume that China is the current strategic power, Muradi said.

Why didn't Prabowo go to the United States first? Because so far it is not clear who will win the November elections, Biden or Trump. Prabowo didn't want to go [meet] Biden, [if] Biden lost. Or to Trump, if it turns out Trump lost, he said.

Muradi predicted that after China, Prabowo's next stop abroad would be Russia, because his election, so to speak, ended with the re-election of Vladimir Putin.

Perhaps Prabowo will not visit the United States until January or February 2025, Muradi said.