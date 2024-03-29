



South Korea attacked Russia for what it called an irresponsible decision, after Russia vetoed the extension of a UN panel of experts overseeing the implementation of sanctions against North Korea THURSDAY. In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, South Korea clearly emphasizes that the Russian Federation, despite its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, made an irresponsible decision. The vote in the 15-member council, with 13 votes in favor, Russia against and China abstaining, has no impact on actual sanctions against North Korea. But it will end the mandate of the UN panel, which must end its operations by the end of April. Observers believe Moscow's veto was motivated by the fact that Moscow was sourcing weapons from Pyongyang for the war in Ukraine and wanted to escape international scrutiny over the matter. According to a P.A. report, Moscow never attempted to obstruct the work of the UN panel that monitored North Korea's nuclear program. According to the report, their work had been going on for 14 years. Addressing the Washington Post, Hugh Griffiths, former coordinator of the group, said the Russian veto showed the world that North Korea's nuclear weapons programs banned by the UN are now, one way or another, acceptable. He said the lack of oversight meant the assets of thousands of people and companies doing business with North Korea could no longer be frozen. The Russian veto highlights the collective failure of the UN to function as the divide between Russia and the West widens. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the veto a Russian guilty plea, and the United States described Russia's actions as a selfish effort. North Korea has not yet made a comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stratnewsglobal.com/world-news/south-korea-attacks-russian-veto-against-un-monitoring-of-sanctions-against-north-korea/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

