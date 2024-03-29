Trump quietly continues legal fight against Maine secretary of state





AUGUSTA, Maine The U.S. Supreme Court handed former President Donald Trump a victory in early March by overturning state decisions to exclude him from the primary ballot, but he continues to quietly fight in court against the Secretary of State of Maine.

The dispute centers on whether Trump wants Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, to retract her entire initial Dec. 28 ruling, which concluded that he had engaged in an insurrection and thus violated the Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, rather than just a part of it that responded to the The high courts have ruled that Congress, not the states, can apply this section to federal nominees.

That means Trump wants to clear his name, as he also faces ongoing criminal and civil cases, including a federal election interference charge related to his 2020 defeat and the Capitol riots ahead of his November rematch with President Joe Biden. Legal experts said Trump's fight in Maine appears to be more about politics than fears of future courts citing Bellows' decision.

Clearly, Trump would prefer not to have an administrative ruling that he engaged in an insurrection, said Rick Hasens, a law professor at UCLA. But it is difficult to see how such a decision could have any precedential value against him in another instance.

In December, the Colorado Supreme Court became the first court in the country to disqualify Trump from the primary vote by finding that he had incited the violent riots of January 6, 2021 in the United States. Capitol and violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a post-Civil War clause.

A week later, Bellows came to the same conclusion. An Illinois judge also disqualified Trump in late February before the Supreme Court reinstated him in a unanimous March 4 opinion that only Congress can enforce Section 3 against presidential candidates.

The day before the March 5 presidential primaries in Maine and many other states, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Colorado's decision. Bellows withdrew part of his ruling intended to clarify that Maine could not enforce the insurrection clause against a presidential candidate.

But Bellows did not retract his entire opinion that Trump incited the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol and was an insurrectionist. In a complaint filed March 8 in a lower state court, the former president's lawyers wrote that Trump was harmed by the decision because it continues to unduly impugn his reputation by characterizing him as an insurrectionist.

The question of whether candidates are eligible under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment is likely to recur in future legal challenges, Trump's lawyers added.

Bellows responded to Trump's lawyers on March 8 by noting that the primary had passed and Trump's votes had been counted, rendering any objection to his decision moot. She added nothing in the remainder of her decision that contradicted the Supreme Court's ruling that states do not have the authority to enforce the Insurrection Clause against federal officers.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment. Bellows spokeswoman Emily Cook said a court resolution is not expected anytime soon, as both sides will likely file briefs in late April or early May. Cook said Bellows otherwise followed the law and the Constitution in issuing and then changing his initial decision.

Donald Sherman, the lead attorney for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a liberal watchdog group that supported Bellows' decision to disqualify Trump, said he understands why Trump would prefer to rewrite history after the high court kept it on the ballot.

Sherman noted that even after winning the 2016 election, Trump formed a commission to investigate his unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud in that election. He found no evidence to support Trump's claims.

The guy can't get the win, Sherman said.

More BDN articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangordailynews.com/2024/03/29/politics/donald-trump-continues-fight-maine-shenna-bellows-joam40zk0w/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos