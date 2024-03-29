Indonesian President-elect Prabowo to visit China for first official overseas trip after elections Radio Free Asia





Nickel downstream refers to the domestic processing of nickel ore, i.e. to refine basic products in the country in order to add value to exports. Related to Chinese companies dominate the nickel smelting industry in Indonesia. Another reason for China's invitation to Prabowo was that Beijing wanted to ensure that under PrabowoIndonesia does not get closer to the United States and the West. I suspect that China wants to ensure that Prabowo continues the foreign policy previously pursued by Jokowi, he said. China is invested in Prabowo's presidency because it wants its plans in Indonesia to stay on track, Raden said. However, he does not approve of China being Prabowo's first stop as president-elect. Prabowos' visit to China comes too soon. It would have been better if he had waited to be inaugurated first and then gone to a foreign country, Raden said. Foreign visits by the new Indonesian president are expected to first be to neighboring ASEAN countries, such as Malaysia, given that Indonesia's interests are much greater in ASEAN than in other countries. “other countries,” Raden said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) speaks with Indonesian President Joko Joko Widodo after the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting under the 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Bangkok, November 18, 2022. [Rungroj Yongrit/Pool/via Reuters] Prabowo also shook up tradition in another way with his trip abroad, according to Zulfikar Rahmat, director of the China-Indonesia Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios). This is the first time that an elected president who has not taken the oath of office has accepted a foreign government.s invitation to visit, Zulfikar told BenarNews. Prabowo is to be sworn in as president in October. There are two reasons for this. The first is, of course, Prabowo considers China as a partner in the economic sector. We know that in recent years, China has been Indonesia's largest trading partner, he said. Second, I see that Prabowo wants to continue Jokowis' legacy., Which one is [being] close to China. Like Jokowi, Prabowo puts Indonesia's economy first, bringing it closer to China, Zulfikar said. Muradi, politics and security analyst at Padjadjaran University in Bandung, said Prabowo wants to see how China will carry out its defense modernization, which is expectedto be completed in 2027.

