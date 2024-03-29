Judge just took “extraordinary” action against Donald Trump, legal analyst says





Legal analyst Joyce Vance wrote Friday that a federal judge took the “extraordinary” step against Donald Trump by vaguely denouncing “troubling” actions by people who threaten members of the justice system and their families.

Trump launched a series of online attacks this week against Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the former president's hush money case in New York, and his family after being barred from speaking witnesses and court staff publicly. Merchan, his family and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who filed charges against Trump, are excluded from the silence order imposed Tuesday, meaning they are fair targets for Trump's attacks.

The former president was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to secret payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during her 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels claimed she was paid to stay silent about an affair she had with Trump in the early 2000s.

Trump, who is the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and says the case is politically motivated. He also denied allegations of an affair with Daniels.

Senior Judge Reggie Walton, a George W. Bush appointee to the District of Columbia, told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Thursday evening that it was “very troubling” that judges and their families were being threatened.

“We do this work because we are committed to the rule of law and we believe in the rule of law and that the rule of law can only function effectively when we have judges who are prepared to carry out their duties without threatening potential physical attacks. harm,” he said.

Vance, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama during the Barack Obama administration and current MSNBC legal analyst, wrote in an article on Substack that Walton's comments were a “clear reference to Trump,” adding: “This is extraordinary for a federal government in office. judge to do something like this, and it shows that Judge Walton, who is well respected, feels a sense of urgency about where we're going. »

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

Trump attacked Judge Merchan and his daughter Loren Merchan in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday: “Judge Juan Merchan, a man of very distinguished appearance, is nonetheless a true and certified Trump hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome… In other words, he hates me!

“His daughter is a senior executive in a super-liberal-democratic company who works for [Democratic California Representative] Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, the Democratic National Committee, the Senate Majority PAC (Dem) and even crooked Joe Biden. »

According to a June 2022 marriage announcement in Politico, Loren Mercan was president and partner of Authentic Campaigns, a progressive political consulting firm.

Authentic Campaigns listed Vice President Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign, Kamala Harris for the People, the Biden-Harris campaign and Schiff's super Political Action Committee (PAC) as clients.

In another post on Thursday, Trump called Loren Merchan a “rabid Trump hater,” adding, “Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised and should be immediately removed from this non-TRUMP case.”

