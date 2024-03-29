PM Modi interacts with Bill Gates: Key points





Published on March 29, 2024 at 7:51 PM IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's progress in various sectors during his recent interaction with billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. …Learn more /



Published on March 29, 2024 at 7:51 PM IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a candid conversation with philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to discuss a wide range of topics ranging from technological advancements to the challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI). (ANI) /



Published on March 29, 2024 at 7:51 PM IST Promoting the use of millets was among the key topics discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. (ANI) /



Published on March 29, 2024 at 7:51 PM IST Prime Minister Modi advocated for improvement in vegetarian diets, pointing out that they often include several harmful choices, and encouraged people to switch to millets. (PTI) /



Published on March 29, 2024 at 7:51 PM IST Prime Minister Modi also highlighted initiatives aimed at empowering women, such as the transformative Namo Drone Didi programme. This program allows women to acquire drone piloting skills, thereby promoting economic independence and rural development. (ANI) /



Published on March 29, 2024 at 7:51 PM IST The discussion further highlighted India's ambitious climate commitments, including the 'Panchamrit' pledge announced at the COP26 summit. (ANI) /



Published on March 29, 2024 at 7:51 PM IST PM Modi also showcased a jacket made from recycled materials, symbolizing India's commitment to sustainable practices and environmental management. (ANI) /



Published on March 29, 2024 at 7:51 PM IST Prime Minister Modi and Bill Gates also engaged in an in-depth discussion on the role and benefits of artificial intelligence (AI). (ANI) /



Published on March 29, 2024 at 7:51 PM IST The Prime Minister, however, warned of the misleading potential of deep fake technology and stressed the need to label this content and provide its full source. Furthermore, he also advocated for the establishment of a well-considered legal framework to regulate AI and deep counterfeiting technologies. (ANI) /



Published on March 29, 2024 at 7:51 PM IST Our priority is to improve the quality of life rather than focusing only on services, PM Modi said. “In sectors like health, agriculture and education, we have made significant progress. For example, India has established 2,000,000 Arogya Mandir health centers in villages and interconnected them with hospitals in leading industry using modern technology,” he added. (ANI)

