Donald Trump's Bible proves it: the villain of our story is back





Three years ago, I honestly hoped I would never have to write, or even think much, about Donald Trump again.

Three years ago, the then-president made his despotic intentions clear to the world by sending a mob, many of them armed, to the Capitol to prevent the ratification of a fair and legal election that he had lost. The crowd became violent. Many of those involved have since been sentenced to prison. Twitter shut down Trump's account, once a lifeline for his supporters, and he fled to Mar-a-Lago.

Where many would have wished him to stay for the rest of his life.

It was like I had never seen a movie, watched a TV show, or read a book. If popular culture has taught us nothing else, it's that villains, even those captured and banished from the lands they wanted to subjugate, always come back: Michael Myers, Thanos, the Joker, Emperor Palpatine, Doctor Whos the Master and, of course, JRR. Tolkien's super-villain Sauron, who was spectacularly defeated by Isildur only to rise again and attempt to control all of Middle-earth again.

Just like Trump. For months, polls and then the primaries made it clear that many voters either didn't believe the facts about Trump's bad political, financial, or personal behavior, or didn't think any of it prevented him from becoming president. Once again, Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee and the focus of every news cycle.

As from 2015 to the start of 2021, each day brings its share of astonishing stories. On the status of his four major court cases, in which he faces 91 counts, including attempted interference in the 2020 election, mishandling of classified materials after leaving office and use of hush money to pay Stormy Daniels not to make her information public. their alleged sexual relationship.

About the money he has to pay to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after sexually assaulting her. Or the fact that he forces the Supreme Court, which he largely appointed, to rule on whether a president is indeed above the law. Or the threats of bloodshed he regularly makes if he doesn't win in November and the gag order the judge in the Stormy Daniels case felt compelled to issue to prevent Trump from personally threatening people involved in the trial. Even the $60 God Bless America Bibles and the $399 gold Never Surrender high-tops he's now selling as he faces a mountain of legal fees.

Just when you think there's nothing this man can do to shock you, he becomes a Bible salesman. As if Flannery O'Connor had never written Good Country People in which a Bible salesman turns out to be a serial predator of the disabled or that Ryan O'Neal had never starred in Paper Moon as a con artist who scams widows into paying for Bibles that he claims were previously purchased by their husbands. They are dead.

In the classic story, say The Lord of the Rings, we have entered the phase of the story in which the forces of evil burst through the gates, only to be thwarted by last-minute reinforcements from the realm of good.

So where are the horse and rider? Where is the horn that was sounding?

For years, many of us have been waiting for a modern-day Thoden of Rohan to emerge. Someone who, having awakened from Trump's curse, would put aside his fear and old grievances to send the political equivalent of the Rohirrim into the battle to save Middle-earth.

For a moment, it looked like Liz Cheney might do it, or Mike Pence, or any of the many former Trump advisers who now regularly warn against electing a man who has made it clear that he had nothing but utter contempt for the presidency, the justice system, and any member of the American public who doesn't wear a MAGA hat.

But as Thoden asked himself: what can men do against so much irresponsible hatred? Not enough, as Cheney found out, losing her House seat after serving as vice speaker following the committee's damning findings on January 6.

Now our hopes rest instead on the lonelier characters who trudge through the Mordor-like pits and plains of lawsuits and countersuits. Lawyers and plaintiffs trying to throw Trump into the fire have often and openly declared that he is above the law.

I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and not lose any voters, okay? Trump said in 2016.

Today, many regularly wonder if prison is a possibility and if it would be enough to keep him out of office. Could he go to prison for falsifying business records? For taking and refusing to hand over sensitive classified documents? For pressuring Georgia election officials to fabricate votes? For violating a gag order?

Could he be convicted and sentenced for any of these crimes, while still winning the election and pardoning himself?

The fact that anyone is asking any of these questions, especially the last one, is proof that the future of this country really is at stake.

As the eleventh hour approaches, millions of people are waiting and praying for something, anything, to dispel the shadow that Trump continues to cast over our society, to thwart his desire to return to power.

And for those who find me ridiculous in comparing The Lord of the Rings, with its wizards, entities and orcs, to the current state of American politics, know that JRR Tolkien wrote his masterpiece after having lived through two world wars . And if his epic celebrates a certain type of monarchy and the invariably white races of the West, it is also a cry from the heart against authoritarianism, political division and the power of exploited grievances.

For many years, we have not seen how ordinary people can fall for a political figure so close to the classic villains we have created in books, movies and television. A man who, like any megalomaniac who has sought to control Gotham City or Metropolis, refers to himself in the third person and violently blames everything that goes wrong on others.

A man who, like all dictators in fiction or history, muddies the waters with disjointed, bloody bits of rhetoric designed to appeal to those who believe, despite history and fact, that too many other people , immigrants, minorities, women, liberals, college graduates, the LGBTQ community, everyone who steals their jobs, changes the face of their community, raises their taxes, kills defenseless babies, commits violent crimes and makes them admit that Slavery is a bad thing.

I may be liberal, but that doesn't mean I think the Democratic Party is free of flaws or that certain forms of conservative thinking don't make sense, even if I don't agree with them.

But everyone, conservatives, liberals and everyone in between, deserves a president who truly supports American democracy. And Donald Trump doesn't do it. Instead, he openly and shamelessly attempted to blow up and destroy virtually every aspect of this Great Experiment: the belief in free elections and the peaceful transfer of power, the independence of the judiciary, the legality of American finance, the hard-earned belief that, ultimately, all Americans are real Americans.

We need to stop waiting for someone else to stop it. Only we, the voters of this seemingly fractured and exhausted nation, can stop it.

The battle is already upon us; it is up to us to go and meet him.

