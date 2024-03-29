Biden, Obama and Clinton reunite unrelated to raise campaign money





Both historic and perhaps a big nothing, the photo was taken Thursday in New York when President Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton gathered, in front of a Democratic fundraiser, for the taping of SmartLess, a podcast hosted by comedians. Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. With his beard and rumpled corduroy pants, Mr. Bateman was clearly the odd man out in a group of radiant, healthy-looking alphas, dressed in crisp blazers or suits. As one social media jokester put it, Mr. Bateman, the Arrested Development star who is soon set to appear in a limited series with Jude Law, looked like he was celebrating his release from prison. The other guys were there to help cut the cake. It wasn't Mr Bateman who generated online buzz with his attire, however. It was about these three presidents appearing unattached. (Mr. Arnett and Hayes also avoided wearing headscarves, and as it happened, all three presidents remained untethered throughout the evening.) Were we once again on the precipice, as seemed the suggest some commentators? Was civilization coming to an end? Or were we reminded once again of the inexorable march from casual Friday to casual everyday, and toward a world in which business leaders dress like field workers and the only people who can be counted on to carry a suit and tie outside a courtroom are bodyguards. and limousine drivers?

Too bad about the poor tie. Experts write his obituary all the time. In 2022, pessimists multiplied when, at a G7 summit in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, world leaders including Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson declared an end to the tie, according to Womens Wear Daily, posing for a group. photo in suits and open-necked shirts.

Womens Wear Daily, citing the pandemic and the corresponding boom in athleisure and sportswear, noted that the formal suit with that sadly diminished phallic accessory, the tie no longer imparts intellect as it once did. Much like Mark Twain, reports of ties disappearing have been greatly exaggerated. Not only is it debatable whether, as a New York Times newsletter asserted last year, ties have been out of fashion for so long that even articles about them going out of style have gone out of fashion, but they have actually experienced a strong resurgence. . For proof, take a look at recent fashion shows in New York, Milan or Paris and the collections produced by industry leaders like Prada, Gucci and Armani. Peruse style blogs or the pages of GQ, Esquire or LUomo Vogue and you'll quickly conclude that the question is not whether the tie is dead but how political stylists have fallen so far behind. For presidents or anyone else with some stature in the suit game, the tie is the thing that finishes it off, said Jim Moore, the general creative director of GQ, who once persuaded Mr. Obama to change the tie he wore for a magazine article. We like to dress it down but ultimately stick to the suit and wear the tie.

Failing to do so is, he says, a somewhat lame attempt. have your cake and eat it too.

For Colm Dillane, founder of cult New York label KidSuper, best known for its streetwear, functionality isn't about the tie. It's nothing more than a neck brace, he said. However, in terms of symbolic value, a tie does a lot. The politicians who gathered without ties for the photo this week looked less casual and relaxed than a little disheveled, Mr. Dillane said. It's something his coaches would never have tolerated when he played football at New York University. Every time we traveled, we had to put on a coat and tie to get on a plane, he said. It obviously wasn't that comfortable, but it showed that we took everything we did seriously and that it was a bigger deal than just training.

