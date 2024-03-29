Politics
Erdoan prepares for face-to-face with Biden in May
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan will meet his American counterpart Joe Biden at the White House on May 9, a Turkish official told Agence France-Presse on Friday.
It would be the first White House meeting between the two leaders, who last met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania in July.
The visit comes as the two NATO allies seek to rebuild ties strained by a series of disputes, including Ankara's late approval of Sweden's membership in the U.S.-led alliance.
“I think it’s a pretty important journey. “Erdoan has ruled Turkey for 21 years and Biden is so far the first president who has not invited him to the White House,” Soner Aaptay, director of the Turkey program at the Washington Institute, told AFP.
“It’s a big deal that Erdoan finally got an invitation just before the end of Biden’s term,” he said.
Turkey's resistance to Sweden's NATO bid following Russia's 2022 war with Ukraine has been one of the sticking points in relations, a move that also reflects Turkey's more nuanced position. 'Erdoan towards Russia.
Turkey has benefited from maintaining trade with Moscow while supplying Ukraine with drones and other critical weapons.
Erdoan was also one of the few Western leaders to hold regular meetings and telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was originally scheduled to visit Turkey in February.
Ankara has refused to join the West in imposing sanctions on Russia as concerns have been raised about Turkey becoming a transit route for goods supporting Moscow's wartime defense industry .
“We do not intend to harm legitimate trade between Turkey and Russia, but we are very serious when it comes to illegal trade,” a Western diplomat told AFP.
The Biden administration in January approved $23 billion for the purchase of F-16 fighter jets for Turkey, shortly after ratifying Sweden's stalled bid for NATO membership.
Turkey will receive 40 new F-16s and upgrade 79 jets from its existing fleet.
Washington only gave the green light to the transaction after the arrival of Turkish instruments ratifying Sweden's membership, a US official said at the time, underscoring the highly sensitive nature of the negotiations.
“Turkey played its role in the F-16 deal and Sweden quite well and leveraged its position in the alliance,” aaptay said.
Turkey's aging Air Force would benefit from new F-16s as it suffered from Ankara's expulsion from the US-led F-35 joint fighter jet program in 2019 following the decision of Erdogan to acquire an advanced Russian missile defense system.
Erdoan has become one of the Muslim world's harshest critics of Israel's devastating response to Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.
He is angry with Washington for supporting the way Israel continues its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The Turkish leader compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and accused the United States of sponsoring the “genocide” of the Palestinians.
He also pushed back against U.S. pressure to cut off Hamas' alleged funding flow through Turkey and defended the group as legitimately elected “liberators” fighting for their land.
Erdoan met with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump in the Oval Office in 2019.
In 2017, his trip to Washington was marred by altercations between demonstrators against the Turkish leader's government and members of Erdoan's security services.
This attack occurred shortly after Erdoan's first official meeting with Trump at the White House.
The head of Turkish intelligence services, Brahim Kaln, is scheduled to meet members of the US House of Representatives in Ankara on Friday.
Local media reported that they were expected to discuss Erdoan's upcoming visit and the fight against Islamic State jihadists after the deadly attack in Moscow as well as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/03/29/erdogan-braces-for-tete-a-tete-with-biden-in-may/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Peng Liyuan meets German students, teachers in Beijing
- It's time for Trump to wish everyone a Happy Good Friday
- Erdoan prepares for face-to-face with Biden in May
- Jokowi signs presidential decree on allocations for educational assessment developers
- Biden administration approves more weapons for Israel
- Film Casting, Twin and Pride Festivals Discover Louisiana Entertainment
- Asian stocks mostly higher after another set of records on Wall Street
- Google mistakenly confirms RCS won't arrive on iPhone until iOS 18
- PM to interact with TN BJP workers through NaMo app today
- Oppenheimer finally opens its doors in Japan, eight months after its worldwide release
- What channel is Michigan State vs. Want to see Western Michigan hockey? How to Watch NCAA Tournament
- Spring Fashion for Men: Add Perk Polos, Chinos, and More to Your Wardrobe