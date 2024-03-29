Erdoan prepares for face-to-face with Biden in May

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan will meet his American counterpart Joe Biden at the White House on May 9, a Turkish official told Agence France-Presse on Friday.

It would be the first White House meeting between the two leaders, who last met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

The visit comes as the two NATO allies seek to rebuild ties strained by a series of disputes, including Ankara's late approval of Sweden's membership in the U.S.-led alliance.

“I think it’s a pretty important journey. “Erdoan has ruled Turkey for 21 years and Biden is so far the first president who has not invited him to the White House,” Soner Aaptay, director of the Turkey program at the Washington Institute, told AFP.

“It’s a big deal that Erdoan finally got an invitation just before the end of Biden’s term,” he said.

Turkey's resistance to Sweden's NATO bid following Russia's 2022 war with Ukraine has been one of the sticking points in relations, a move that also reflects Turkey's more nuanced position. 'Erdoan towards Russia.

Turkey has benefited from maintaining trade with Moscow while supplying Ukraine with drones and other critical weapons.

Erdoan was also one of the few Western leaders to hold regular meetings and telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was originally scheduled to visit Turkey in February.

Ankara has refused to join the West in imposing sanctions on Russia as concerns have been raised about Turkey becoming a transit route for goods supporting Moscow's wartime defense industry .

“We do not intend to harm legitimate trade between Turkey and Russia, but we are very serious when it comes to illegal trade,” a Western diplomat told AFP.

The Biden administration in January approved $23 billion for the purchase of F-16 fighter jets for Turkey, shortly after ratifying Sweden's stalled bid for NATO membership.

Turkey will receive 40 new F-16s and upgrade 79 jets from its existing fleet.

Washington only gave the green light to the transaction after the arrival of Turkish instruments ratifying Sweden's membership, a US official said at the time, underscoring the highly sensitive nature of the negotiations.

“Turkey played its role in the F-16 deal and Sweden quite well and leveraged its position in the alliance,” aaptay said.

Turkey's aging Air Force would benefit from new F-16s as it suffered from Ankara's expulsion from the US-led F-35 joint fighter jet program in 2019 following the decision of Erdogan to acquire an advanced Russian missile defense system.

Erdoan has become one of the Muslim world's harshest critics of Israel's devastating response to Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

He is angry with Washington for supporting the way Israel continues its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Turkish leader compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and accused the United States of sponsoring the “genocide” of the Palestinians.

He also pushed back against U.S. pressure to cut off Hamas' alleged funding flow through Turkey and defended the group as legitimately elected “liberators” fighting for their land.

Erdoan met with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump in the Oval Office in 2019.

In 2017, his trip to Washington was marred by altercations between demonstrators against the Turkish leader's government and members of Erdoan's security services.

This attack occurred shortly after Erdoan's first official meeting with Trump at the White House.

The head of Turkish intelligence services, Brahim Kaln, is scheduled to meet members of the US House of Representatives in Ankara on Friday.

Local media reported that they were expected to discuss Erdoan's upcoming visit and the fight against Islamic State jihadists after the deadly attack in Moscow as well as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.