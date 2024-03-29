It's time for Trump to wish everyone a Happy Good Friday





Who knows Christianity better than this guy? Photo-illustration: Intelligent; Photo: Getty

Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and four years in office contained so much weirdness, madness, and everyday horror that the human brain couldn't comprehend it all. As Trump moves closer to the White House once again, That Happened makes you relive surreal moments you may have forgotten or blocked from your memory.

For Christians, Good Friday is a solemn occasion marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Crucifixion is not a pleasant activity, at least that's what I've learned from legions of Sunday school teachers and Bible professors, as well as from Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ. Yet on April 10, 2020, as COVID wreaked havoc in America, then-President Donald Trump saluted the day with a celebratory tweet.

HAPPY FRIDAY TO EVERYONE !

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

Who is happy on Good Friday? Probably not Jesus. Certainly not my mother, a devout evangelical Christian. They're nailing Jesus to the cross, you bastard! she told me when I informed her of Trump's tweet. Of course, the former president is not a person of deep piety. The thrice-married businessman has a transactional relationship with Christianity and conservative white evangelicalism in particular. In exchange for their undying loyalty, he gives them anti-abortion Supreme Court justices and occasional awkward displays of religiosity. (This is Second Corinthians, not Two Corinthians.)

Now that Trump is running for re-election, he needs his most trusted demographic to show up again. He doesn't need to do much to keep them interested; its justices overturned Roe, after all, and its anti-immigrant nationalism appeals to white evangelicals. But we have to keep up appearances. Trump recently hawked singer Lee Greenwoods God Bless the USA Bible on Truth Social for a cool $59.99. Every American needs a Bible in their home and I have several. It's my favorite book. It's many people's favorite book, he said in the announcement. To be fair, Trump doesn't really read, so this may technically be true.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Trump would receive royalties from sales of Greenwood's Bible, which now has his official endorsement on a promotional website. In Trump's hands, the Bible is just another product, like his Trump-branded gold sneakers, his NFTs, his Trump steaks or the ill-fated Trump University. Faith becomes snake oil, sold to enthusiastic masses. Meanwhile, Trump promises them what they really want: power. It’s easy to blame Trump for transforming white evangelical Christianity into a more monstrous version of itself. But white evangelicals have long degraded themselves by entering into a political alliance with the right. Trump is what a bid for power at all costs looks like. The Bible is a casualty of a much greater war.

Trump doesn't need to be pious. He does not need to understand what the holy days mean to his so-called co-religionists. All he needs to do is infuriate his enemies and he's good at it. Happy Good Friday, indeed.

