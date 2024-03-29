I I wouldn't say I'm a conservative confidence vote prepper, but like many in the political survival community, I prefer to track the threat level. In recent years, what might be called the Loonsday clock has typically hovered between four minutes and one minute before midnight. The British people accepted that this was a fact of life, even though the prospect of the Conservatives going into opposition was greeted with the same kind of exhausted relief that Kingsley Amis felt at the eventual loss of his libido: for 50 years, it was like being chained to a madman.

Over the past eight years (feels like 50), the fateful chimes of midnight have sounded five times, transforming a series of prime ministers into pumpkins/lettuces/highly paid international speakers/future foreign secretaries/devoted husbands and procreators who go on business trips a lot. As for what time it is now, I'm afraid the news is not good. In recent weeks, the formal assessment has moved from Even they I'm not crazy enough to try. Yeah, no, actually, they are I'm going to be pretty angry.

The May 2 local elections are widely expected to be such a catastrophic event for Rishi Sunaks party that even the Newly Knighted Christopher Nolan may be momentarily tempted to make a film about them, although the complete absence of anything resembling a great man from history would ultimately rule out his involvement. However, this would not prevent the Conservative Party from participating in an attempted regicide in the spring. They will almost certainly receive enough letters to proceed with one of their endlessly constructive votes of confidence, which Sunak will then win.

It is far from certain that this would be enough to stem the chaos. This is why some in Downing Street are now calling for a June general elections to avoid having to experience another hot and treacherous summer. Others remain determined to return to the country as late as possible, operating on the principle that we should not give the public what they want because in reality they don't want it.

It's hard to say what decision will ultimately be made, except that there aren't any big ones; and in any case, Sunak can usually be counted on to do the wrong thing. Unfortunately, as mentioned before, the Prime Minister is not good at politics at all. Most of his major decisions in office have been made in an attempt to manage his party, which, as recent years have shown, is a bit like trying to manage his party. Arkham Asylum on an open house and honesty box basis.

To take just one highly illustrative example, consider the past year for Lee Anderson, a wildly unproductive politician who, for some reason, was treated as if he were as strategically important as 19th century Afghanistan . Let's remember the highlights of this great game. Anderson, a former Labor councilor just six years ago, was appointed deputy chairman of the Conservative Party by Sunak in February last year. In March he secured a lucrative presenting slot on GB News. (You know, it's the protest station that broadcasts from the capital and employs many presenters from the ruling party.)

Last August, Anderson explained that asylum seekers who did not like being put on a barge should go to France. In November, he claimed in a breathtaking interview that he had been offered money to join the Reform Party. In January this year, he resigned as vice president over the Rwanda bill. A few days later, Anderson bleated that he regretted doing it; the Prime Minister's spokesperson immediately hinted that he might be back, gibbering that I think we can say we have plenty of time for Lee. No shit. But was it in fact possible that the Prime Minister had already had way too much time for Lee? In February, Anderson lost the whip after refusing to apologize for suggesting that Islamists controlled London and Sadiq Khan (his companions, as he put it). Earlier this month, Anderson fell into the arms of Richard Tice, a man he had previously described as delivery man Nigel Farage, having to speak in terms he would understand as afraid to join the Reform Party.

I know what you're thinking: how is the person who considered managing this chaotic, malignant wally a major priority now facing the growing rumblings of a vote of confidence? Total mystery.

Yet here we are. And there will, most likely, be months and months more. The situation is so deranged that some Tories are proposing a return to the proven election winner, Boris Johnson, a proven pathological liar whose grotesque leadership inadequacies caused more than 50 MPs to resign in less than 48 hours ago barely two years. A significant part of the party then tried to bring him back just seven weeks after he left Number 10 and his successor brought the country under.

But look, maybe Sunak is actively self-sabotaging. After all, the Prime Minister chose to take advantage of the Easter holidays by also conferring a knighthood on a man who last year donated €5 million to the Conservative Party. Well done Mohamed Mansour! Although I think you were somewhat scammed. You used to be able to get a peerage for a lot less than that. Cost of living, I guess.

Philip Davies, one of the ruling party's presenters on the aforementioned anti-establishment channel GB News, was also knighted. So this month Philip won both a title and three breaches of Ofcom's impartiality rules during a show he presented with his wife, Esther McVey (now Lady Davies). Meanwhile, various tech figures have also taken over, as has Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. It all reads like the track record of a man who not only thinks he's going to lose the election, but wants to make history and lose his seat on the same day, allowing a clean break and the chance to return to Silicon Valley. as soon as possible.

What he will do there remains a chapter to write. Nick Clegg handles communications at Meta, of course, so there's every chance that Sunak could find a place to gleefully PR with humanity losing the war with either's machines. the other from large companies. There is no doubt that he would bring a lot to the role. After all, as Sunak's futile and dishonorable choice to govern the ungovernable Conservative Party instead of the UK definitively demonstrated, he has always been more of a business man than a country man.