“Something has to come of it”





Former President Donald Trump honored fallen NYPD hero Jonathan Diller as top of his class at his wake on Long Island Thursday, as three other living presidents rubbed shoulders with celebrities at a 25-year-old fundraiser million dollars that closed Midtown Manhattan.

Some things in life just capture a moment and this captured a moment, Trump told The Post after leaving the emotional vigil at Massapequa Funeral Home.

This particular great officer, first in his class, captured a moment. The perfect family has been so tragically altered, changed forever.

The Republican presidential candidate traveled to Long Island to meet with grieving relatives and hundreds of uniformed officers. He said he spoke with Diller's widow, Stephanie, and met her 1-year-old son, Ryan.

Former President Donald Trump said the family of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller invited him to their vigil Thursday. Stephen Yang for the NY Post NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, 31, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens on Monday.

“I was telling Stephanie, the woman, who is incredible, a one-year-old baby who doesn't know that her life has been greatly affected by this,” Trump said from his private plane on the tarmac at MacArthur Airport.

I said something had to come of it, and the only thing we could really think would come of it was us getting stronger and tougher so this wouldn't continue to happen.

Outside the funeral home, Trump told mourners that police killings happen too often in America.

We have to do a lot of things differently because it's not working, Trump said.

The only thing we can say is that maybe something will be learned, he continued. We must harden and strengthen it. Things like this shouldn't happen and happen this often.

As a gentle rain fell over Nassau County, hundreds of New York Finests and officers from other parts of the region huddled under tents waiting to pay their respects to Diller. A wall of flowers lined the road, including a touching arrangement in the shape of a police shield bearing Dillers' badge number.

Diller leaves behind a wife and a 1-year-old son. facebook/jonnymac

I've been a New York police officer for 11 years now, said Nick, who works at the Strategic Response Group in Brooklyn.

Unfortunately, I've been to too many of them, but when it's one of us, when it's a police officer, we all show up, rain or shine.

What you need to know about the fatal shooting of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller:

Follow the Post's complete coverage in the wake of fallen NYPD Officer Diller

He added: That's our brother in there. It's like losing a family member. Whether you know him or not. This hits us all.

Trump's appearance at Dillers' wake came as President Biden and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama met in the Big Apple for a record-breaking, star-studded fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall.

Former President Donald Trump told Post reporter Reuven Fenton that the death of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller should not be in vain. Stephen Yang for the NY Post “The perfect family has been so tragically altered,” former President Donald Trump told the Post after attending the wake Thursday for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller. Stephen Yang for the NY Post

People were very, very, very lucky to have someone like President Trump, who cared so much, who spent a lot of time with family, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said, calling the visit of Trump very comforting for the Diller family.

Trump, who said Diller's parents invited him to the wake, called for tough on crime as he called the officers' alleged killer, 31-year-old Guy Rivera, a thug.

It's not just a New York thing, he said. I have seen police officers from other states. I saw Texas, I saw Ohio. So it captured a moment, and I think it captured it from the perspective that we need to be tougher on crime, we need to be tougher on criminals.

Get all the stories that move New York delivered to your inbox

Sign up for our Metro Daily newsletter!

Thanks for recording!

Trump also criticized New York City for recently passing the How Many Stops Act, which takes effect in July and requires NYPD officers to document even their most minor interactions with the public.

I think it's sad and I know many police officers complain about it vehemently. They now spend more time on paperwork than on policing and that's what's happening, Trump said.

This will have no impact other than giving criminals more time to move.

We must cherish our police, not defund them, he added.

Former President Donald Trump stands with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman outside the Massapequa Funeral Home, where a wake was held for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller. Stephen Yang for the NY Post

Diller was on patrol in Far Rockaway Monday when he was allegedly shot and killed by Rivera, a ruthless ex-con with 21 prior arrests, who was riding with a career criminal friend.

In just three years on the job, Diller had more than 70 busts under his belt and was part of what those close to him called the real Blue Bloods family, a reference to the hit CBS series about a Big Apple police family.

Diller, whose brother-in-law and cousin are both police officers, leaves behind his wife, Stephanie, and their young son, Ryan.

Hoboken resident Deanna Vollmer, who said she attended John Street Elementary School in Franklin Square with Diller, said it was difficult to process the news.

I was just at a loss for words, she said upon learning of the tragedy. It's never something you want to hear, but it's different when it's someone you know.

It's the right thing to do to honor the family, she said. It's difficult to deal with.

Dillers' funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, also in Massapequa, followed by burial at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Rivera, who was injured in an exchange of gunfire with other police officers, was formally charged Thursday from his hospital bed with murder, attempted murder and weapons possession.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/03/28/us-news/trump-speaks-to-the-post-after-slain-hero-cops-wake-something-has-to-come-out-of-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos