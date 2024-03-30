Erdoan says 'Century of Turkey' proposes overhaul of municipal services





ISTANBUL President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has pledged to usher in a new era in municipal services with his administration's vision of the “Century of Trkiye”, just days before local elections scheduled for March 31. “The century of Trkiye will mark a new dawn for our cities with revolutionary advances in municipal services,” Erdoan proclaimed to a crowd of supporters in Istanbul on March 29. The name of the vision described signifies the transition of the country into its second century since the declaration of the republic. Highlighting the challenges facing the nation, Erdoan highlighted the threat posed by terrorist organizations such as the PKK, FET and ISIL, which he said are hindering progress towards achieving this vision by aligning with imperialist programs and putschists. “We overcame these threats with the help of God and the unwavering support of our nation,” Erdoan said. The upcoming local elections, notably in Istanbul, were the focus of Erdoan's rally speech, with criticism leveled at the current municipality led by Ekrem Mamolu of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). . “Unfortunately, the local governance movement that we started 30 years ago in Istanbul has stalled over the past five years, and even gone into reverse. Since those who are supposed to manage the city have been busy with everything other than Istanbul, they could not even maintain the projects they took over, let alone the new projects,” he said. “Running Istanbul is not a part-time job… Either you serve Istanbul or you neglect this city.” With Mamolu once again announced as the CHP candidate, Erdoan clearly emphasized the paramount importance of winning back Istanbul for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The slogan “Istanbul again” was a central theme of the party's election campaign. “Our first priority for Istanbul is earthquake preparedness,” Erdoan said, pledging to raise the issue with Murat Kurum, a former AKP-appointed environment minister in the megacity. The announcement comes amid heightened concern following devastating earthquakes that struck southern Trkiye last year, killing more than 53,000 people. Experts warn of the imminent threat of a major earthquake in the Marmara region.

