Trump and co-defendants ask appeals court to review ruling allowing Fani Willis to remain on Georgia election case





Former President Donald Trump and eight other defendants accused of illegally trying to interfere in Georgia's 2020 election filed a formal request Friday to appeal a judge's decision allowing the Fulton County district attorney to, Fani Willis, to stay on the case.

Trump and other defendants had tried to have Willis and his office's case thrown out, saying her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee concluded earlier this month that there was no conflict of interest that should force Willis to withdraw from the case, but said the suit was “encumbered with an appearance of irregularity”.

McAfee's ruling said Willis could continue his prosecution if Wade left the case, and the special prosecutor resigned hours later. Lawyers for Trump and other defendants then asked McAfee to allow them to appeal his decision to the Georgia Court of Appeals, and he granted that request.

Filing an application with the court of appeal is the next step in this process. The Court of Appeal has 45 days to decide whether it will take up the case.

Allegations that Willis took unfair advantage of her relationship with Wade roiled the case for weeks. Intimate details of Willis and Wade's personal lives were played out in court in mid-February, overshadowing serious allegations contained in one of four criminal cases against the former Republican president. Trump and 18 others were indicted in August, accused of participating in a massive scheme to illegally attempt to overturn his narrow 2020 presidential election loss to President Biden in Georgia.

Willis is now said to have virtually taken over the case personally, focusing intensely on legal strategy and getting his team into fighting shape for the trial. A source close to Willis said she decided to take a leading role in court herself in the sprawling conspiracy case, CBS News reported Friday.

Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis attends a hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse, March 1, 2024, in Atlanta. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The appeal request says McAfee was wrong in not disqualifying Willis and Wade from the case, saying “offering Prosecutor Willis the option to simply fire Wade confuses logic and is contrary to Georgia law.”

Steve Sadow, Trump's lead lawyer in the case, said in a statement that the case should have been dismissed and that “at a minimum” Willis should have been disqualified from pursuing further prosecution. He said the Court of Appeal should grant the request and consider the merits of the appeal.

A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment.

Willis used Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, a sweeping anti-racketeering law, to charge Trump and the 18 others. Four people charged in the case pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors. Trump and the others have pleaded not guilty.

McAfee clearly found that Willis' relationship with Wade and his employment as lead prosecutor in the case created an appearance of impropriety, and his failure to disqualify Willis and his entire office from the case “is a simple legal error requiring reversal,” the defense attorneys wrote. in their application.

Given the complexity of the case and the number of defendants, the motion states, multiple trials will likely be necessary. Failure to disqualify Willis now could require overturning any verdict, and it would be “neither prudent nor effective” to risk having to go through “this painful, divisive and costly process” repeatedly, he said.

In his ruling, McAfee cited the lack of appellate guidance on the issue of disqualifying a prosecutor for forensic misconduct, and the appeals court should step in to establish such precedent, lawyers say.

Finally, defense attorneys argued, it is crucial that prosecutors “remain and appear disinterested and impartial” to maintain public confidence in the integrity of the justice system.

