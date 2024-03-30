Liz Cheney warns against new attacks from Donald Trump





Former Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, issued a warning Friday about former President Donald Trump's latest attacks on Judge Juan Merchan and his family.

Judge Merchan is overseeing the trial and focusing on the secret payment Trump allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump last March of falsifying business records, accusing her of breaking the law by making a payment to Daniels to prevent her from speaking publicly about her claims that she had an affair with him in 2006.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied having an affair with Daniels.

Ahead of the trial, which Merchan has scheduled for April 15, the former president took to Truth Social, his social media platform, to share attacks on Merchan and his family, including his daughter, Loren Merchan, who has been the subject of several attacks in Recent Posts.

His remarks prompted a warning from Cheney, a prominent anti-Trump Republican, who warned his comments could lead to “threats of violence” for Merchan's family in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Friday morning.

“Trump repeatedly and maliciously attacks a judge's daughter on social media. He knows this will lead to threats of violence against her and the judge. Trump is depraved and unstable. This unacceptable behavior once again shows why he is not fit to hold any office,” she said. job.

After the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol, Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his alleged role in that riot, citing anger in the former president. She ultimately lost the 2022 GOP primary election to Trump-backed Rep. Harriet Hageman by more than 37 percentage points. Cheney remains a vocal critic of Trump and his growing influence within the Republican Party.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign for comment via email.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, speaks during an event in Washington, DC, December 13, 2023. Cheney issued a warning Friday regarding former President Donald Trump's latest attacks on Judge Juan Merchan. Former Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, speaks during an event in Washington, DC, December 13, 2023. Cheney issued a warning Friday regarding former President Donald Trump's latest attacks on Judge Juan Merchan. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump's attacks on Merchan's family sparked a wave of criticism.

“Trump is targeting not only Judge Merchan in the Manhattan criminal case, but also his daughter. This is a crude effort to intimidate the judge by threatening his family. This deserves silence but also serious resistance from from GOP leaders — what we won't know,” Joyce White Vance, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama during the Obama administration, wrote earlier this week.

“Anyone else would be incarcerated if we attacked a judge's daughter during a trial,” Ashton Pittman, editor of the Mississippi Free Press, wrote Wednesday.

“Trump's criminal defense attorneys now have a difficult decision to make. How to continue to represent someone who engaged in this behavior when he is accused of essentially the same encouragement of violence on January 6 (and before and after),” wrote legal analyst Andrew Weissmann. Friday.

In Trump's most recent message on Thursday, the former president wrote: “Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised and should be immediately removed from this non-TRUMP case.” His daughter, Loren, is a rabid Trump hater, who admitted to having conversations. with his father about me, and yet he gagged me.

He asked Merchan to recuse herself from the matter involving his daughter's political work.

In an article published Tuesday on Truth Social, the former president wrote of Loren: “His daughter is an executive at a super-liberal-Democratic corporation who works for Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, the Democratic National Committee, the PAC majority in the Senate (Democratic) and even the crooked Joe Biden. »

