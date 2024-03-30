Looking back on 10 years of development of CR Express





CHONGQING, China, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A report from iChongqing: In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Germany then vice-chancellor and minister of the Economy and Energy, Sigmar Gabrielwitnessed the arrival of the YUXINOU train (Chongqing-Xinjiang-Europe) in Duisburg, Germany. Later it was called China-Europe Railway Express, along with other routes connecting Chinese cities to Europe.

Markus Bangen, CEO of Duisport.

“He was obviously very happy to see that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) finally reached Duisburg,” recalled Markus Bangen, CEO of Duisport, present during Xi's visit. “For me personally, it’s a very impressive and very emotional moment.” In 2013, President Xi proposed the BRI, revitalizing the symbol of the Silk Road to foster broad economic collaboration between partner countries. Over the past decade, this railway connecting Asia And Europe showed consistent operations and continued progress. Zhou ShulinChairman of the Board of Directors of YUXINOU (Chongqing) Supply Chain Management pointed out that traditional ocean freight could take weeks to reach Europe. Since its establishment in 2011, the YUXINOU rail link, covering 11,179 kilometers, has reduced transit time to just 16 days. “It also played an important role in attracting the laptop industry cluster to settle in Chongqing at that time,” Zhou said. Song Wu, Deputy General Manager of Changan Automotive Logistics Center, revealed that the China-Europe Express Railway has become the main transportation route for Changan to reach markets in the CIS region. In 2023, around 60,000 vehicles were exported via this railway. Conversely, an increasing number of European cars, wines and agricultural products are being shipped to Asia via this railway route, transforming it into a two-way corridor. Local employment also improved with the arrival of the express railway. Located on the Rhine, the port of Duisburg is the largest inland port in the world. The arrival of the China-Europe Railway Express consolidates its status as Europe gateway to Asia. Thomas Krajnicki, a 52-year-old German employee with four years of experience at YUXINOU Germany GmbH in Duisburg, was grateful for the arrival of the China-Europe Railway Express. “It’s not common to get such a secure job at 52. I hope I can stay here,” he said. In an interview in 2023, Markus TeuberCommissioner for Chinese Affairs at the Duisburg Mayor's Office, said that in 2014 there were only around 40 Chinese companies in Duisburg, but by 2023 the number would exceed 120. Full video:

https://www.ichongqing.info/2024/03/28/whitles-along-the-rhine/ Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375106/Markus_Bangen__CEO_of_Duisport___PhotoWCICO.jpg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whistle-along-the-rhine-a-look-back-at-10-years-of-cr-express-development-302103417.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos