Manhattan DA asks judge in Trump case to 'clarify or confirm' that gag order applies to family members





The Manhattan District Attorney's Office this week asked a judge presiding over New York's criminal case against Donald Trump to “clarify or confirm” that his earlier order restricting the former president's public statements about the case and the people involved applied to family members.

In a letter addressed Thursday to New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan and acknowledged as received by the court Friday, prosecutors said potential trial witnesses and potential jurors were likely to fear harm. attacks that could extend to their families after Trump blasted Merchan on Wednesday. was biased and conflicted and targeted his daughter for a social media post that a court spokesperson said was wrongly attributed to him.

“Accordingly, this Court should make it abundantly clear that the March 26 order protects the court's family members, the District Attorney, and all others named in the order. Additionally, the Court should put defendant on notice that his recent conduct is contumacious and order him to desist immediately,” they wrote.

Prosecutors said if Trump continues to defy orders, he should face sanctions.

Trump's lawyers responded Friday by objecting in their own letter, arguing that the “express terms of the silence order do not apply in the manner claimed” by prosecutors.

Tuesday's order did not mention Merchan and his family members, a loophole Trump took advantage of Wednesday. Nor does it apply to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“Clarifying or confirming the meaning of the silence order in the manner suggested by People would be to expand it. No expansion is appropriate based on a one-page letter citing only two cases,” wrote his lawyers. “Given the sensitivities associated with prior restrictions, if the Court wishes to consider such an expansion, a full opportunity for full adversarial briefing is necessary.”

Trump's lawyers suggested that at such a briefing they would present constitutional arguments opposing “any additional inappropriate restrictions on protected campaign speech.”

In a ruling this week that Trump's past conduct “establishes a sufficient risk to the administration of justice,” Merchan ordered Trump to refrain from making or directing others to make public statements about known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses regarding their potential participation in a secret money affair. as well as individual prosecutors, court staff, jurors and potential jurors.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung on Tuesday called Merchan's order unconstitutional and argued it prevents Trump from engaging in grassroots political speech, which is entitled to the highest level of protection under the First Amendment.

The former president pleaded not guilty in New York last year after Bragg filed 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the campaign presidential election of 2016.

The Manhattan DA's hush money case against Trump is scheduled to go to trial on April 15.

