UPDATE 2-The United States and Britain are discussing a trade deal that could take effect on November 1

(Adds details, background) By Steve Holland LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) – Britain and the United States are discussing a partial trade deal that could come into effect on Nov. 1, the day after Britain's planned exit from the European Union. a senior Trump administration official said Tuesday. During a visit to London, US National Security Advisor John Bolton discussed with UK Trade Minister Liz Truss the possibility of the leaders of the two countries signing a road map towards a commercial agreement. This could take place at this month's G7 summit in France, the official said. Bolton and UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid discussed the possibility of a temporary trade deal covering all sectors. Such a deal could last about six months, the official told reporters. Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31 and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is prepared to take the country out of the bloc without a deal, although he hopes to achieve an orderly exit through a deal. The current standoff with the EU leaves Britain facing an exit without a formal transition period or legal agreement covering issues such as trade, data transfers and border policy, prompting some companies to implement guard against damage to their operations. During a two-day visit, Bolton told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that President Donald Trump wanted a successful British exit from the European Union on October 31 and that Washington would be ready to work quickly on a free trade agreement. -trade between the United States and the United Kingdom. . Bolton, who has now left Britain, was seeking to improve US-UK relations with Johnson after sometimes tense relations between Trump and Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May. A wide-ranging trade deal with the United States, seen as Britain's closest ally, is a welcome reward for Brexit supporters, who hope to show Britain's opportunities outside the 28-member bloc and could help cushion any disruption to trade with European neighbors. However, thorny questions remain over differing agricultural standards between the two countries and many British politicians are opposed to increased involvement of American pharmaceutical companies in the state-run National Health Service. Even so, as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, its biggest geopolitical shift since World War II, many diplomats expect London to become increasingly dependent on the United States. (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Stephen Addison and Costas Pitas; editing by Alison Williams)

