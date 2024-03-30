Strategic support force that Chinese President Xi is banking on to win wars

The Chinese military underwent a series of reforms during the 2015-2016 period aimed at increasing its combat effectiveness and preparing for future conflicts.

This saw the restructuring of the Second Artillery Corps (SAC) of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) into the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF), the consolidation of seven military districts into five theater commands , among others.

Later in 2023, a near space command armed with hypersonic weapons, high-altitude balloons and drones was also added to the mix.

To integrate all these new branches, PLARF, Near-Space, and the old ones, Army, Navy, Air Force, into one that works jointly as a cohesive unit, from planning to execution, to accomplish a given task, the Strategic Support Force (SSF) was established.

The Chinese Communist Party People's Daily described the SSF as a force that integrates land, sea, air and rocket forces from the beginning to the end of an operation.

All previously dispersed space, cyber, electronic and psychological warfare capabilities, across various branches, will be centralized under the SSF.

The SSF will use recent advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML), computing, cybersecurity and space to ensure information dominance for decision-makers, and thus victory in the war.

The SSF will provide intelligence to senior PLA leaders to assist them in their strategic decisions and to theater commanders to assist them in planning and executing field operations.

This is in line with Chinese President Xi Jinping's directive to his top commanders to transform the Chinese military into a world-class fighting force by 2047.

The SSF will consist of two departments: the first, the Space Systems Department, which is responsible for all space-related tasks, and the second, the Network Systems Department, which handles tasks related to information warfare, notably psychological, cybernetic and electronic warfare.

The space department will oversee remote sensing, Earth observation, satellite navigation and communications and will also have satellite launch centers under its command.

These centers can deploy replacement satellites if the enemy shoots down Chinese satellites.

In addition, the space department will ensure that the enemy is not able to use space sensors to its advantage, which means that this department will also launch pre-emptive strikes to disable enemy satellites.

This is in addition to tracking and monitoring ballistic missile launches and space debris.

The Network Systems Department, on the other hand, will handle all cyber warfare operations, such as targeting rail, energy, road and health infrastructure, in order to break the enemy's fighting will.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) server shutdown in 2022 and Mumbai power outage in 2021 (due to malware in power grid infrastructure), just four months after the clashes in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, were just a trailer of what the SSF is supposed to do.

It should be noted that both of these attacks were carried out by the Chinese.

In addition to cyberwarfare, the Network Systems Department will also conduct electronic warfare, signals and signal intelligence (SIGNIT) aimed at disrupting the enemy's command and control systems, attacking its computer networks, jamming satellite communications and navigation, like GPS jamming which the Russians use against the Ukrainians.

The Chinese aim to demoralize the enemy by targeting its space assets and civilian infrastructure (power grid, transmission lines, telecommunications networks, rail signaling and medical networks) while simultaneously crippling command and control (C2) capabilities and communications of the army, which paralyzes the adversary's decision-making capacity.

All this, while ensuring that Chinese decision-makers are not denied the same.

The remaining arms, i.e. the Rocket Force, Army, Navy and Air Force, will use the confusion created by cyber, electronic and psychological operations to strike a final blow debilitating to the adversary.

But how does this integration work?

In theory, such planning sounds promising, but as the saying goes, no plan survives first contact with the enemy.

How exactly will the integration take place? This is where AI comes into play.

The SSF will gather data from all sensors, whether space, land, sea or air, and analyze it in real time using AI algorithms. This vast amount of constantly changing data is beyond human capacity to interpret.

The SSF has placed considerable importance on the development of intellectual property (IP) and AI-related algorithms that gather and make sense of this data in real time, and suggest future courses of action to ground commanders and to senior officials.

This can shorten the Observe-Orient-Decide-Attack (OODA) loop, minimizing the time needed to detect a target, decide whether or not to engage it, and then take or not take an action.

This is what Xi Jinping is counting on to win wars against his immediate adversaries, according to Taiwan, India and the United States. It remains to be seen how quickly the SSF will achieve this information domination.

