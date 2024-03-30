Politics
Journalist sentenced to 11 months in prison for insulting Erdoan
A Turkish court sentenced journalist Uur Ko to 11 months in prison for insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the Stockholm Freedom Center reported, citing news site Gazete Duvar.
Ko was convicted for a report published in the daily BirGn, of which he was then editor-in-chief.
The report featured a photo of an alleged criminal taken in front of a poster of Erdoan that was already circulating on social media, according to Gazete Duvar.
Under the controversial Article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK), insulting the president is a crime punishable by up to four years in prison.
Prosecutors opened more than 52,000 investigations into individuals suspected of insulting Erdoan or his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) between 2019 and 2022, according to Justice Ministry data.
For comparison, only 1,716 insult complaints were filed during the terms of the five presidents who preceded Erdoan.
Rights groups and international organizations have urged Turkey to abolish the law, which constitutes an unjustified restriction on freedom of expression, especially since the president is no longer required to be politically impartial in the framework of the country's presidential governance system adopted in 2017.
Accusations of insults are often leveled against ordinary citizens expressing criticism and against journalists covering the news.
Turkey, known as one of the top countries imprisoning journalists in the world, ranks 165th out of 180 countries in the 2023 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) World Press Freedom Index, published in early May.
