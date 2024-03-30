Prosecutors suggest Trump violated silence order by attacking judge's daughter | Donald Trump





Manhattan prosecutors have asked the judge presiding over the upcoming criminal trial of Donald Trump, accused of hiding money from a porn star before the 2016 election, to confirm that a recent hush order preventing the former president making inflammatory comments extends to members of the judge's family.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office suggested in a two-page letter Friday that they believe Trump violated the silence order by attacking the judge's daughter in a recent social media post and that he should be sanctioned for future violations. .

The court should warn the defendant that his recent conduct is contumacious and order him to desist immediately. If the defendant continues to fail to comply with these orders, he or she should face sanctions under judicial law, said the letter to New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, referring to criminal contempt laws that include a possible prison sentence.

At issue was a message sent Wednesday by Trump attacking the judge's daughter on his Truth Social platform for allegedly using a photo of Trump behind bars as the profile picture for his X account. “The photo makes it completely impossible for me to “get a fair trial,” Trump wrote.

The problem for Trump was that the narrative seemed false. The X account handle belonged to the judge's daughter, Lauren Merchan, but she has since deleted the account, a court spokesperson said. It is not clear who took over the handle and used the photo.

But Trump and his supporters are not discouraged, despite the formal denial. Trump surrogates have argued that the account will still be linked to the judge's daughter in order to perpetuate claims that the entire family is biased against the former president.

The fixation on the judge's daughter appears to be driven in part by the fact that she worked as an executive at Authentic, a digital marketing agency that works with Democratic political candidates. Trump has already tried, unsuccessfully, to have the judge removed because of his daughter's work.

It is unclear whether the judge will find that Trump violated the silence order.

The gag order against Trump in the hush-hush case was issued Tuesday, after Merchan chastised the former president for making statements about the case that he deemed threatening, inflammatory and denigrating ahead of the trial, scheduled for the 15th. april.

Under this order, Trump cannot make, or direct others to make, public statements about trial witnesses regarding their role in the investigation and at trial, prosecutors other than the Manhattan District Attorney , Alvin Bragg himself, and members of the court staff or district attorneys. staff.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

The order notably prohibited Trump from attacking family members of a lawyer or staff member, if his comments were made with the intent to interfere with their work in the case, or with knowledge that his comments were likely to interfere with their work.

But it is unclear whether the judge considers himself part of the court staff, and thus whether the ban on commenting on the court staff's family extends to his daughter. Trump's lawyers argued in their own filing Friday that they view the judge's family as a fair target.

Mercan did not specify how he would enforce the order. Typically, judges impose escalating fines as punishment but, in extreme circumstances, may ultimately order that a defendant be jailed before trial if found guilty of criminal contempt of the order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/29/trump-gag-order-prosecutors-judge-daughter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos