Reggie Walton: Judge warns against Trump attacks in extraordinary rebuke





CNN-

A sitting federal judge on Thursday harshly criticized Donald Trump's attacks on the judge overseeing the former president's criminal case related to alleged secret payments, telling CNN that such statements threaten the viability of the U.S. justice system.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton spoke with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on The Source following Trump's attacks on Judge Juan Merchan, which helped prompt the New York judge to issue a gag order against the former president earlier this week. It is unusual for federal judges to speak publicly, particularly on specific political or legal situations.

It is very disconcerting to hear someone make comments about a judge, and it is particularly problematic when those comments take the form of a threat, especially if they are directed at the judge's family, said Walton, who also faced threats, as did his daughter. We do this work because we are committed to the rule of law and we believe in the rule of law, and the rule of law can only function effectively when we have judges prepared to carry out their duties without threat of potential physical harm.

I think it's important, to preserve our democracy, that we maintain the rule of law, Walton said in the interview. And the rule of law can only be maintained if we have independent judicial officers who can do their jobs and ensure that the laws are respected. are effectively enforced and that the laws are applied equally to everyone who appears in our courthouse.

I think it's important that as judges we speak out and say things with reference to things that might impact the process, because if we don't have a viable justice system that can function effectively, then we are in the presence of tyranny. And I don't think that would be good for the future of our country and for the future of democracy in our country, he continued.

In addition to the New York case and other legal matters, Trump is criminally charged in a federal election interference case, where he will likely face a trial in Judge Tanya's courtroom Chutkan, one of Walton's colleagues in the D.C. District Court. A silence order imposed on Trump in his 2020 federal election filing, which limits his ability to speak about judicial personnel in a way that could influence his case, has been upheld by appeals courts. Yet Trump continues to lash out at judges and others involved in his legal cases elsewhere despite silence orders not restraining him. The use of court-imposed silence orders against him has become widespread in recent months as the former president heads toward criminal trials and because of the history of documented threats his public attacks have inspired.

In New York, Trump repeatedly attacked District Attorney Alvin Braggs' case and those involved in it, ahead of what would be the first criminal trial of a former president. Trump criticized Merchan, his daughter and one of Braggs' attorneys in the hours before issuing his gag order. In an order that does not prevent Trump from talking about Bragg, who is a public figure, or Merchan himself, Merchan cited sufficient risk to the administration of justice and there are no less restrictive means to prevent such a risk.

Walton said Merchand did the right thing by not including himself in the silence he imposed on Trump. The silence order limits Trump to making statements about potential witnesses, attorneys, court personnel or family members of prosecutors or attorneys intended to interfere in the case.

Walton, who has served as a senior judge in the federal district court in Washington, D.C., since 2001, told CNN he was speaking out against threats against judges because he was concerned.

Walton said that while threats may be made against you and your family, you still have an obligation to ensure that everyone who enters your courtroom is treated fairly, no matter who they are or what. They did.

“But nevertheless, it is very disturbing because I think it is an attack on the rule of law when judges are threatened and particularly when their families are threatened and that is something that is wrong and does not shouldn't happen,” Walton said.

Prosecutors on Thursday asked the judge to clarify or confirm that the silencing order covered family members of the judge, the prosecutor and those included in the order and ordered the accused to immediately stop speaking out. attacking members of his family, citing Trump's social media posts.

The People believe that the March 26 order is properly interpreted to protect family members from the court, with such protection amply justified, prosecutors wrote. They also said several potential witnesses had already expressed serious concerns about their safety as well as that of their family members.

Trump's lawyers responded Friday, writing: “Clarifying or confirming the meaning of the gag order in the way the People suggest would be to expand it.”

Trump's lawyers have said they want to file legal complaints to challenge any expansion. The letters were made public on Friday.

Trump's historic criminal trial will begin with jury selection on April 15, after a dispute over the late production of documents led Merchan to initially push back the start date. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from reimbursements to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for secret payments he made before the 2016 election to the adult film star Stormy Daniels to stop her from going public with an alleged affair with Trump. The former president has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

This story has been updated with additional details and background information.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Kara Scannell contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/29/politics/federal-judge-donald-trump-rebuke/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos