My Challenge as a Christian Psychologist: Helping Evangelicals See Trump for Who He Really Is





In 2015, I was a Republican. However, I have become increasingly alarmed by the political rise of Donald Trump and the evangelical support he has garnered. It was clear to me at the time that Trump was intellectually, psychologically, and morally unfit for this office and that it was delusional for anyone, especially evangelicals, to think otherwise.

My concern has only grown as a growing number of evangelicals have thrown their support behind Trump by choosing Mike Pence, a devout Christian, as his running mate. It was around this time that I began writing opinion pieces criticizing Trump and challenging evangelicals to stop buying into his self-aggrandizing lies. With very few exceptions, my opinion pieces have fallen on deaf ears.

Fast forward to today, and Trump's inability to occupy the Oval Office is only getting worse, as is the delusional image many evangelicals have of him. MAGA evangelicals, like lambs led to the slaughter, continue to believe the things that come out of Trump's mouth, which is deeply worrying given that he is widely considered a pathological liar.

Within the body of Christ, there seems to be little willingness to reason, and unbridled emotions seem to run the show.

Evangelical support for Trump in 2024 falls into the “Fool me once, shame on you” category. Fool me twice, shame on me.” Shame on Trump for fooling evangelicals into supporting him in 2016. Shame on evangelicals for being fooled again into supporting him in 2024, given his catastrophically bad presidency and his notable ineptitude for office. There are none so blind as those who cannot see, and Trump's evangelical supporters are among the blindest Christians to ever engage in politics.

Before I go any further, I want to define delusional as I use it in this piece. A delusional person is “characterized by or having false beliefs or false judgments about external reality, which are maintained despite compelling evidence to the contrary.” I argue that many MAGA evangelicals are mistaken in that they continue to see Trump in an overwhelmingly positive light, even though his identity suggests seeing him in an overwhelmingly negative light.

Along the same lines, evangelicals who support Trump seem to be particularly good at selecting Bible verses to justify their support for Trump, but they seem to have a strong aversion to dealing with passages of Scripture which clearly warn against this. I believe there are two main biblical passages that argue against supporting Trump for president. Focusing on these passages, I have two questions I would like evangelicals who support Trump to answer.

How can we support someone in the presidency who unrepentantly practices the things God hates?

One of the most important passages in the Bible for understanding Trump, which MAGA evangelicals often ignore, is Proverbs 6:16-19. It is said: “There are six things that the LORD hates, seven that are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that plots evil plans, feet that are quick to rushing into evil, a false attitude. a witness who tells lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community. From my perspective, this is a word-for-word description of how Trump works.

Trump has a haughty look in that he proudly believes he never does anything wrong. Trump once said he never asked God for forgiveness because he hadn't done anything bad enough to warrant it. Trump uses lying language. During his presidency alone, he told more than 30,000 lies, and the frequency of his lies appears to have only increased since he left office. Trump's gross mishandling of the COVID crisis can be described as the shedding of innocent blood. Tens of thousands of people died from COVID without having to, all because Trump didn't want the numbers to make him look bad. Trump does not hesitate to rush into evil (business deals, tax evasion, sexual assault, defamation of others, scamming schools and charities, inciting insurrection). Trump bears false witness against others to the extent that he frequently attacks people's character, especially those who threaten him most, in an attempt to distract from the little he has. Finally, Trump stirs up conflict wherever he goes, disunifying our country every step of the way.

Evangelicals, how do you support someone like this for president?

How do you support someone for president that God tells you to ignore?

A second passage for understanding Trump that many of his evangelical supporters refuse to recognize is 2 Timothy 3:1-5. This is, from my perspective as a psychologist, a description of a malignant narcissist: “There will be terrible times in the last days. People will become lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, merciless, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of good, traitors, rash, vain, lovers of pleasure rather than of God, having an appearance of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people (emphasis mine). Again, I would say this is a word for word description of Trump.

Trump demonstrates malignant narcissism in that everything depends on satisfying his needs and his greatness. Trump is a lover of money to the extent that he has lived his adult life greedily pursuing wealth and behaving as if he could never have enough of it. He is beyond bragging, talking ad nauseum about how he knows more than all the experts in their respective fields. Trump is abusive, especially when it comes to the verbal and emotional abuse he has inflicted on those around him. He is unforgiving and has already warned us that if he is elected president for a second time, he will undertake vengeance against his enemies the likes of which our country has never seen. Trump lacks self-control in many areas of life, including food, sex, golf, and controlling his tongue. He is clearly not a “lover of good”. Rather, he seems to have a strong penchant for loving evil and evil dictators in what guides his actions. Finally, Trump presents himself as a godly man when there is no substance behind it. Trump recently said he was proud to be a Christian, something no humble Christian would say, and he recently sold Bibles while presenting himself as someone who loves God's Word. Both elements reflect Trump's attempt to be like someone he is not — a God-fearing, Bible-loving man who models his life after that of Jesus Christ.

Evangelicals, how do you support someone like this for president?

Whatever the cost, Christians must defend the truth

It is not fundamentally illusory to adhere to conservative or liberal values. Both sides of the political aisle have core values ​​that are admirable and worth fighting for. What makes respecting these values ​​problematic is when a person takes them to radical extremes and weaponizes them for personal gain and glory, without regard for the damage they cause to the country in the process. . Trump is such a person and, therefore, I think it is both foolish and delusional to argue that he holds the highest office in the land.

I have great admiration for Nathaniel Manderson's recent opinion piece, “My Call as a Christian Minister: Stand Up Against Evangelical Hypocrisy.” » I admire any Christian who is willing to risk being attacked and vilified when he believes that other Christians are in error and should be called out for it. It was his article that led to the writing of this one.

I identify with a lot of things Manderson said about the price of speaking out against Trump and the hypocrisy of evangelicals who support him. Personally, it was painful for me to lose friendships and a degree of professional respect because of my criticism of Trump. But, as is the case with Pastor Manderson, I would be much better off not having certain people as friends or the esteem of certain professional colleagues if they are not willing to engage respectfully and rationally in a truth-based debate about whether Trump is fit or not. to lead this country.

Within the body of Christ, there seems to be little willingness to reason, and unbridled emotions seem to run the show. We are deeply divided over whether supporting Trump is wise or foolish, biblical or unbiblical. But this is part and parcel of how Trump operates: sowing discord and division between groups of people, even the Christian groups he claims to be a part of, and riding that division into the White House for his own glory, not for glory. of God.

I believe our country is strong enough to withstand another Trump presidency. But, to be honest, I don't want to know. This is a risk we cannot afford to take. I respectfully ask Christians who support Trump to reconsider their decision. The stakes are incredibly high in every election, but they are especially high in this one. If you're a conservative like me, consider voting for someone else in November. Please vote for someone who, while imperfect like the rest of us, genuinely cares about the truth, about doing good, about the sanctity of human life, about compassion for the oppressed, and about unify our country, not for someone like Trump who seems to be doing it for himself. -gain in service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2024/03/29/my-challenge-as-a-christian-psychologist-help-evangelicals-see-for-he-really-is/

