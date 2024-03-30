Jokowi reminds that this year's reunion season is different from usual, why?







Jakarta, CNBCIndonesia – President Joko Widodo called on the public to plan early for the return of Eid in 2024. This is due to differences in expected return flows compared to previous years. Jokowi pointed out that this year, it is estimated that there will be an increase in the number of returning travelers with a total of around 190 million people, an increase of 56 percent compared to the previous year. This was conveyed by the President in his statement to the media after the opening of the 12th Congress of the Indonesian Buddhist Students Association (Hikmahbudhi) 2024, at the Mercure Convention Center, Jakarta, cited Friday (29/3/2024 ). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “This year's return is a very big return, the increase is 56 percent compared to last year. The total number of returning travelers this year is around 190 million people, according to a survey. This is why I appeal to the public to go home early, the president said. Considering the large number of travelers, Jokowi reminded the public of the importance of comfort and safety during the return journey. “Otherwise, it's their families who were sent home so that our return this year takes place in a comfortable position, because again, the amount is not a small amount. 190 million is not a small amount, the 56 percent increase, it's really huge,” the president said. The call is part of the government's efforts to ensure that the tradition of homecoming, which is an important part of Indonesian culture, can continue without major obstacles. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Jokowi full of smiles at IIMS, Prabowo-Gibran's response is top quick count (Hi Hi)



