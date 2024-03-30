PM Modi talks about returning Rs 3,000 crore attached by ED to West Bengal's poor: How ED attaches money | News explained





Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said he was exploring legal options to return nearly Rs 3,000 crore attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during its raids in the state to the poor of West Bengal.

In a phone call with Amrita Roy, BJP candidate from Krishnanagar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister said: This is the poor man's money. Someone gave money to become a teacher, someone gave money to become a clerk. I am taking legal advice, and if my legal advice is given to the new government, they will have to make legal arrangements, rules and ways to return the money to the poor, the Prime Minister told Roy. The BJP released the audio clip of the conversation on Wednesday (March 27).

Later, the TMC claimed that the conversation seriously violates the model code of conduct and that the PM did unjustified monetary promises… Generally, how does the ED handle the cash and other assets it seizes? We explain. How are seizures made? ED is mandated to conduct searches at the premises of suspects in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED usually approaches the suspect with a search warrant and conducts searches. Recoveries made during searches are seized in the presence of independent witnesses who must sign the seizure memorandum. What does ED do with the seized money and gold? Previously, cash seized by the agency was deposited by the administrative zone concerned into term deposit accounts opened by them. The money remained in the account until the case was decided. If the accused were found guilty, the money seized (if proven to be the proceeds of crime) would be deposited into the public treasury. If the case ends in an acquittal, the entire amount, along with interest, would be returned to the accused. Seized gold or other valuables would be placed in a locker. However, in 2018 the whole system was streamlined and now the money is deposited directly into the Treasury via personal deposit accounts. The affected areas are now opening PD accounts in the name of the Enforcement Directorate with the State Bank of India. These accounts do not earn any interest on deposits. The rest of the procedure, both for cash and gold, remains the same. What happens after a seizure or foreclosure? The purpose of seizure is to deprive an accused of the benefits of the seized property. The law also provides that property remains out of the hands of the accused until the end of the trial. Once ED seizes or seizes property, including cash, it has 180 days to obtain confirmation of such seizure from the agency's adjudicating authority. Once the seizure is confirmed, the ED can take possession of the seized goods. If it is real property, the ED can issue an eviction notice to the owner and take possession. The order of the adjudicating authority can, however, be challenged before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Appellate Tribunal and before the High Court which can stay the order, return the property to the owner or paving the way for ED to own the asset. . A few years ago, ED seized a property in Ranchi in connection with a money laundering case. The accused did not get any relief in this case either from the PMLA court or the High Court. The agency eventually took possession of the property and opened its branch there. The case ultimately resulted in a conviction and the property has now been transferred to the government. The ED office still operates there. There may be properties that are of no use to the agency or any other government department while the lawsuit is pending. In such cases, the concerned Special Director of the ED is appointed as the custodian and administrator of the property. Once the trial is over, the property can be auctioned off by the government. In cases where testing runs for a long time, these properties may begin to collapse due to lack of maintenance. What happens when ED attaches an operating business, such as a hotel? As a general rule, active companies are neither closed nor taken over after confirmation from the contracting authority. However, if the accused does not get legal protection from the tribunal or high court, the ED has the power to claim all profits derived from the operation of the business premises, such as a hotel. These profits are again deposited into the agency's PD accounts. All of the money would be returned to the accused if he is acquitted. What happens if the adjoining property is a residence? In cases where residences are seized by the ED and this is confirmed by legal authorities, the agency has the right to seek eviction of the accused from the premises. However, if the accused is unable to move out, the general manager can charge rent. In a money laundering case, the agency had attached a person's residence in Jaipur and eventually served him an eviction notice. However, after the defendant filed a petition claiming that it was the only residence he owned, the general manager allowed him to stay there and charged him market-rate rent. What happens when vehicles are attached? Previously, tethered vehicles were sent to warehouses owned by the Central Warehousing Corporation, where the general manager paid to park the vehicle. As business dragged on, vehicles rotted. At the end of the trial, neither the defendant nor the ED recovered anything from the vehicle. In many cases, the agency would end up paying more rent than the vehicle is worth. So the rules were changed recently and now the ED allows the accused to use the attached vehicle but charges rent at a rate fixed by the local transport department. This is an updated version of an explainer first published in 2022.

