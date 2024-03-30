Donald Trump shares image of Joe Biden in captivity





Former President Donald Trump posted an image on social media Friday of President Biden with his hands and feet tied, the latest example of Republican candidates' use of increasingly violent rhetoric and images this election season .

The image can be seen about halfway through a 20-second video posted by Trump on his Truth Social site. The post said the image was recorded Thursday on Long Island, where Trump visited this week to attend the wake of a recently killed police officer.

In the video, two trucks decorated with giant Trump flags and modified American flags drive down a highway. On the back door of one of the trucks is an image of Biden tied up and lying horizontally.

Similar images of Biden have been circulating on social media for months, even years, on sites like Instagram, Reddit and Twitter, before the platform changed its name to posted a video of a truck said to be in California that featured such an image.

This image of Donald Trump is the kind of crap you post when you call for bloodshed or tell the Proud Boys to stand back and stand idly by, said Michael Tyler, communications director for the Biden campaign, referring to the right-wing group involved. during the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump regularly incites political violence and it's time for people to take him seriously, just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked for protecting our democracy on January 6 .

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, sent a lengthy statement distancing the campaign from the image and accusing Democrats of using violent rhetoric against Trump.

That photo was in the back of a pickup truck that was traveling on the highway, Cheung said in the statement. Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for vile violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually using the justice system against him as a weapon.

The message remained live on Trump's feed Friday evening.

Examples Cheung cited in his statement included Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who said in 2017, “What we need to do is fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box. Cheung also cited Biden's comment in 2018, when he said, “If we were in high school, I would take him.” [Trump] behind the gym and I beat him.

Trump has a history of sharing and promoting violent images featuring his perceived enemies.

In October, Trump shared a doctored video of him hitting a golf ball that hits Biden and knocks him down. (It looks like a doctored video he shared in 2017 of hitting a golf ball into Hillary Clinton's back, who fell as a result.) In April 2023, a judge issued a warning to Trump after an image of him holding a bat next to an image of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) was shared from one of the former president's verified accounts.

In July 2017, Trump shared a video of himself in a professional wrestling match, defeating a man whose face is covered with the CNN logo. The verified account of CNN's communications team responded to the video with a quote from Trump's White House spokeswoman at the time, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, falsely asserting that Trump, in any form or fashion , had never encouraged or encouraged violence.

Earlier this month, Trump told supporters in Ohio that some immigrants accused of crimes are not people, and warned it would be a bloodbath for the country if he was not elected .

The latest episode coincided with Trump's increasing reliance on violent and hostile rhetoric as he seeks to return to the White House. In December, he told New Hampshire residents that immigrants were poisoning the blood of our country, a phrase that immigrant groups and civil rights advocates condemned and which they said was reminiscent of Hitler telling the Germans, in his book Mein Kampf, to take care of the purity of their lives. own blood by eliminating the Jews.

Trump held his first rally of this election season in March 2023, in Waco, Texas, a city made famous decades earlier for the deadly confrontation between FBI officials and cult members that helped fuel the movement anti-government militias. At the rally, Trump played a song sung by people imprisoned for crimes related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, a group he has since repeatedly referred to as patriots and hostages .

Isaac Arnsdorf contributed to this report

