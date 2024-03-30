Trump and his allies appeal the decision that allowed Fani Willis to maintain the Georgia case





Calling Atlanta prosecutor Fani T. Willis completely unrepentant, lawyers for former President Donald J. Trump and eight of his co-defendants in the Georgia election interference investigation asked a court Friday appeal to overturn a judge's decision that allowed him to remain in office. case.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled this month that Ms. Willis, the district attorney, could keep the case. But he said she could only do so if her subordinate, Nathan J. Wade, a special prosecutor with whom she was romantically involved, stepped down. Mr. Wade later resigned from the Trump case, which he had led for more than two years.

But in a 51-page brief filed Friday with the Georgia Court of Appeals, defense attorneys argued that wasn't enough. Ms. Willis and her entire office must be disqualified, they said, in order to restore public confidence in the integrity of the justice system.

Defense lawyers argued the romance created an untenable conflict of interest. Judge McAfee, in a March 15 order, found no actual conflict. But he said the romance had created an appearance of impropriety.

Defense attorneys said the judge made a clear legal error requiring a reversal.

It is not yet clear whether the conservative-leaning appeals court will allow the appeal of the decision by Judge McAfee, appointed by the state's Republican governor, Brian Kemp. Legal analysts generally view his decision on the disqualification issue as reflecting his cautious approach as he seeks common ground in the contentious case.

Ms. Williss's office has not commented on the latest filing, although she has zealously defended her conduct. I'm not on trial no matter how hard you try to bring me to justice, she told one of the defense attorneys during her testimony this month, emphasizing that it was the defendants who were on trial for attempting to steal an election.

Last weekend, following the judges' decision, she told CNN that I am not embarrassed by anything I did, adding that my greatest crime was having a relationship with a man, but it's by no means something I find embarrassing.

Defense attorneys highlighted these and similar comments in their new filing.

Judge McAfee had already given the defendants permission to pursue their appeal. But under Georgia law, co-defendants must also get approval from the Georgia Court of Appeals before the case can be heard by a three-judge appellate panel. The court of appeal has 45 days to decide whether to grant or reject the appeal request.

Efforts to disqualify Ms. Willis led to several days of hearings that delved into the salacious details of her personal life. Defense lawyers argued she engaged in self-dealing by taking vacations with Mr. Wade and allowing him to pay at least part of the cost of the trips.

They reiterated these criticisms in their latest filing. No prosecutor has ever been so reckless and relentless in his pursuit of personal gain, they write.

Judge McAfee was ultimately unmoved by such arguments. But in his ruling this month he criticized Ms Willis for a huge error of judgment in dating Mr Wade. He also highlighted lingering questions about whether Ms Willis and Mr Wade had given untruthful testimony, saying the hearings had left the whiff of lies hanging over the case.

The drama of that romance served to distract from the criminal charges contained in the August indictment against Mr. Trump and 18 of his allies. The charging document outlined myriad efforts to overturn Mr. Trump's 2020 election defeat in Georgia, and four of the defendants have since reached plea deals.

Defense attorneys continue to argue that Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade lied under oath and in their court filings. They also renewed their argument that a speech Ms. Willis gave at an Atlanta church could prejudice a jury. In that January speech, she suggested that criticism of her and Mr. Wade, both black, was motivated by racism.

Defense lawyers argue that the appeals court must step in to clarify whether such behavior should result in a prosecutor's disqualification.

The Georgia case is one of four criminal cases Mr. Trump faces, and in each of them his lawyers have resorted to delaying tactics in the run-up to the November general election. A Manhattan judge recently set an April 15 trial date for Mr. Trump in the criminal case involving accusations that he falsified business records to hide a potential sex scandal. Trial dates have not been set for his two federal criminal cases, in Washington, D.C. and Florida.

Judge McAfee also recently ruled that a pretrial appeal could be requested by Harrison Floyd, a co-defendant in the case who previously led a group called Black Voices for Trump. The judge had ruled against Mr. Floyd's claim that prosecutors did not have the authority to pursue election-related charges against him because they had not first requested a referral to the commission state election.

As with the disqualification appeal, Mr. Floyd must first obtain approval from the appeal court before his appeal can move forward.

It appears increasingly unlikely that the Georgia case will go to trial before the November election, although it is also unclear whether appeal efforts will contribute to the delay. Judge McAfee said he would continue to address other pretrial motions in the case regardless of the appeals court's decision on the disqualification effort.

