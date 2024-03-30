Proof that Tory votes won't return as long as Sunak is Prime Minister

“Many seem to have decided that Sunak is not very good” (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA)

In team sports, the hospital pass tends to imply that someone has inadvertently put a teammate in an extremely difficult position. Those on the receiving end have every chance of successfully avoiding a potentially match-ending tackle. Of course, elite players can handle hospital passes, avoid danger, and maybe even put their team on the map with their talent.

Rishi Sunak believes he inherited a hospital pass when he took over as leader of the Conservative Party in October 2022. In a podcast published by The temperature, Sunak agreed with Lord Hague that when he took office he inherited the worst hospital pass for a new prime minister in several decades. This is notable because, while he didn't quite throw his immediate predecessors under the bus, it was the first time he publicly gave Liz Truss and Boris Johnson a pro-traffic boost coming in the opposite direction.

What Sunak means, of course, is that he became prime minister of a country in extreme economic difficulties and leader of a party that was 30 points or more behind the opposition in the polls. The expectation or hope of Conservative MPs was that he would be an elite politician capable of handling this problem.

In a focus group, 2019 Tory voters who had abandoned the party for Labor told me, days after Sunak's coronation as leader, that they had hopes for him. I think he'll probably be very good at what he's pushing forward, one said.

Another described it as so obvious that he was the right person for the job, citing his record during the pandemic and his trustworthy work as reasons to believe he could turn things around. For a time the polls improved, although they still involved comfortable Labor majorities.

There were signs that the public was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and an opportunity to turn things around. This is no longer true. Many seem to have decided that Sunak is not very good and, to continue the metaphor, that he has missed the mark. In a big way.

Scholars latest survey shows the Conservative Party is 21 points behind Labor, Labor's biggest lead in a Savanta poll since January 2023. The Conservative vote share, at 24 percent, is as low as it has been since Liz Truss's ill-fated attempt to become Prime Minister.

Labour's lead isn't quite at the level of the Truss era, but that's because at that time 2019 Tory voters were either looking only to Labor, or they were telling the pollsters that they were undecided and therefore excluded from the main voting figures. Today, they are almost equally leaning toward Britain's Labor and Reform parties, with little indication that they intend to move back.

Read next

Of those who have moved away from the Conservative Party since the 2019 general election, only 8% say they see themselves voting Conservative again at the next election. Almost half (47%) plan to vote Conservative in future elections, but not in the next one. Around four in 10 (38 per cent) say they never see themselves voting Conservative again.

A few months ago, I might have said this was the legacy of Johnson and Truss. But now Sunak must be included, due to his own political and personal failures to win over these voters.

The public shares my view: they had some sympathy for Sunak's position, but this has diminished considerably. Our recent poll shows that half believe previous leaders are mainly responsible for the current state of their party, but 35 percent believe Sunak is mainly responsible. Just over half of the 52 percent think he has been disappointed by other members of his party. But the Conservatives are now going backwards under his leadership, and he must take his share of the responsibility.

So what can he do? With the Conservatives losing voters on the left in Labor and on the right in Britain's Reform Party, chasing one group risks further alienating the other. Those who have moved to the Reform Party tell us that Sunak's party has failed to deliver on its promises, particularly on small boat crossings and immigration. In particular, it must assume some responsibility for increasing the importance of this issue.

A shift to the right could win some back, although our data suggests that would not be the case, but they would risk pushing more towards Labor, whose voters tell us that the perceived incompetence of the Conservatives, particularly on economic matters during the Truss era, made them switch allegiances.

Maybe someone could thread this needle. But it doesn't look like Sunak can.

Chris Hopkins is director of policy research at Savanta