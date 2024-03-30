Hush Money prosecutors say gag order covers judge's daughter after Trump attacks





Manhattan prosecutors and former President Trump are fighting over the scope of the silence order imposed on the former president in his hush money criminal case, less than three weeks before the trial begins.

The former president continued to direct his anger at Judge Juan Merchan's daughter in social media posts after Merchan this week refused to delay Trump's trial and approved prosecutors' request to gag him.

In separate letters made public Friday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's (D) office and Trump's lawyers argued over whether the language of the silence order reached the prosecutor's families and the judge.

The order limits Trump's public statements about “family members of any attorney or staff member” involved in the case.

But it explicitly allows Trump to continue attacking Bragg himself and also does not appear to restrict Trump's statements about the judge.

“The People believe that the March 26 order is properly interpreted to protect family members from the court. But for the avoidance of doubt…this Court should now clarify or confirm that the order protects the court's family members, the District Attorney, and all others named in the order,” prosecutor Joshua Steinglass wrote in a letter to the judge.

Trump's legal team rejected that idea, suggesting that the clarification sought by prosecutors amounted to an expansion of the restrictions.

“The explicit terms of silence do not apply in the manner claimed by the People, which they appear to recognize by suggesting the need for 'avoid of doubt,'” wrote Trump lawyers Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche , in their letter.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 21: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg

Bragg's office is suing Trump on charges of falsifying business records in connection with reimbursements Trump made to his then-assistant Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election to remain silent about an alleged sexual relationship with Trump. Trump, who denies any affair, has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.

The former president himself has not hesitated to direct his anger at the families of his perceived enemies during his many legal battles, targeting the spouses and children of judges overseeing his cases and prosecutors.

Trump has stepped up his attacks on those involved in his hush money case as his trial date approaches. Mercan, at a hearing Monday, refused to allow Trump's lawyers to request that the trial be postponed beyond April 15.

This week, Trump notably singled out Merchan's daughter for her job at a progressive digital agency. The former president cited his employment in his request last year that the judge recuse himself, but Merchan refused in part based on advice from an ethics advisory committee.

In the prosecutors' letter, Steinglass urged the judge to warn Trump that he is violating the silence order and to sanction him if he continues to ignore it, arguing that his attacks are highly likely to influence witnesses and d 'other people.

“That is, potential trial witnesses and potential jurors who are not currently the subject of the defendant's invectives will likely fear seeing themselves and their family members become the subject of similar attacks,” Steinglass wrote.

“This fear is not hypothetical: during the preparation for the trial, several potential witnesses have already expressed serious concerns to the public about their own safety and that of their family members if they appeared as witnesses against the “accused,” he added.

