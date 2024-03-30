In Indonesia, deforestation intensifies disasters caused by bad weather and climate change

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails

Roads turned into murky brown rivers, homes were swept away by strong currents and bodies were pulled from the mud in deadly flash floods and landslides after torrential rains lashed the west of Sumatra in early March, marking one of the latest deadly natural disasters in Indonesia.

Government authorities blamed the flooding on heavy rains, but environmental groups cited the disaster as the latest example of deforestation and environmental degradation intensifying the effects of bad weather across Indonesia.

This disaster occurred not only because of extreme weather factors, but also because of the ecological crisis, Indonesian environmental rights group Indonesian Environment Forum wrote in a statement. If the environment continues to be ignored, we will continue to reap ecological disasters.

A vast tropical archipelago stretching across the equator, Indonesia is home to the world's third largest rainforest, with a variety of endangered animals and plants including orangutans, elephants, giant flowers and flowers . Some don't live anywhere else.

For generations, forests have also provided livelihoods, food and medicine, while playing a central role in the cultural practices of millions of Indonesia's indigenous inhabitants.

Since 1950, more than 74 million hectares (285,715 square miles) of Indonesian rainforest, an area twice the size of Germany, have been logged, burned or degraded for the development of palm oil plantations , paper and rubber, mining and other products, according to Global Forest Watch. .

Indonesia is the largest producer of palm oil, one of the largest exporters of coal and a leading producer of paper pulp. It also exports oil and gas, rubber, tin and other resources. And it also has the world's largest reserves of nickel, a critical material for electric vehicles, solar panels and other goods needed for the green energy transition.

Indonesia is consistently ranked among the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases, with emissions coming from fossil fuel burning, deforestation and peatland fires, according to the Global Carbon Project.

According to the World Bank, the country is also highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including extreme events such as floods and droughts, long-term changes due to sea level rise, changes in water regimes, precipitation and increasing temperatures. In recent decades, the country has already experienced the effects of climate change: more intense rains, landslides and floods during the rainy season, and more fires during a longer dry season.

But forests can help play a vital role in reducing the impact of some extreme weather events, said Aida Greenbury, a sustainability expert specializing in Indonesia.

Flooding can be slowed by trees and vegetation that absorb rainwater and reduce erosion. During the dry season, forests release moisture which helps mitigate the effects of droughts, including fires.

But when forests decline, these benefits also decline.

A 2017 study found that forest conversion and deforestation expose bare soil to rainfall, causing soil erosion. Frequent harvesting activities, such as those practiced on oil palm plantations, and the removal of ground vegetation lead to further compaction of the soil, causing rain to run off the surface instead of entering the reservoirs. 'underground water. Downstream erosion also increases sediment in rivers, making them shallower and increasing flood risks, the study found.

After deadly floods in Sumatra in early March, West Sumatra Governor Mahyeldi Ansharullah said there were strong indications of illegal logging around areas affected by floods and landslides. This, coupled with extreme rainfall, inadequate drainage systems and inappropriate housing development, contributed to the disaster, he said.

Experts and environmental activists have also pointed out that deforestation has worsened disasters in other parts of Indonesia: in 2021, environmental activists partially blamed deadly floods in Kalimantan on environmental degradation caused by mining and large-scale palm oil exploitation. In Papua, deforestation is partly blamed on floods and landslides which killed more than a hundred people in 2019.

There have been some signs of progress: in 2018, Indonesian President Joko Widodo froze new oil palm plantation permits for three years. And the pace of deforestation slowed between 2021 and 2022, according to government data.

But experts warn that deforestation in Indonesia, unlikely, will stop before long as the government continues to push forward new mining and infrastructure projects such as new nickel smelters and cement factories.

Many land use and land investment permits have already been granted to companies, and many of these areas are already disaster-prone, said Arie Rompas, a Greenpeace forestry expert based in Indonesia.

President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who is expected to take office in October, has promised to continue Widodos' development policies, including the development of large food farms, mining and other infrastructure, all linked to deforestation.

Environmental watchdogs also warn that environmental protections in Indonesia are weakening, particularly with the passage of the controversial Omnibus Law, which removed a section of the forestry law regarding the minimum area of ​​forest that must be maintained in development projects.

The removal of this article makes us very worried (about deforestation) for years to come, Rompas said.

Although experts and activists recognize that development is essential to the sustainability of Indonesia's economy, they argue that it must be carried out in a way that takes into account the environment and incorporates better territorial planning.

We can't continue on the same path, said Greenbury, the sustainability expert. We have to make sure that the soil, the land located in the forest does not disappear.

___

Associated Press climate and environment coverage receives support from several private foundations. To learn more about the PA climate initiative, click here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.