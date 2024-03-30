Why Sunday's municipal elections in Turkey are important for President Erdogan Firstpost

Turkey is heading towards local elections, the stakes of which are higher than one might think. Even if they do not directly call into question the continued power of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they could be decisive for the political future of the country.

On one side, President Erdogan, ready to avenge his 2019 defeat. Building on his good results in last year's general elections, he aims to reconquer Istanbul and other key cities lost five years ago . The challenge is the Republican People's Party (CHP), the secular opposition, which is trying to retake Turkey's economic power after winning it in 2019 for the first time since Erdogan led it as mayor during the elections of the 1990s which also saw the opposition retake Ankara and maintain power in the country. critical Aegean port city of Izmir, shattering Erdogan's image of political invulnerability.

Murat Kurum, Erdogan's former environment minister, will run for Istanbul mayor in the March 31 elections. A victory for Erdogan's party could prompt the Turkish leader to pursue constitutional changes that would allow him to govern beyond his current term limit. At the same time, maintaining municipalities in key cities would help reinvigorate Turkey's opposition, which was fractured and demoralized after its defeat in last year's presidential election.

Here is a closer look at the issues and possible consequences for Turkey's future.

Battle for Istanbul

In the last local elections held in 2019, a united opposition won the municipalities of the capital Ankara and the commercial hub of Istanbul, ending 25 years of the ruling party's hold on the cities.

The loss of Istanbul was a blow for Erdogan, who began his political career as mayor of this metropolis of nearly 16 million inhabitants in 1994.

Erdogan nominated Murat Kurum, a 47-year-old former minister of urbanization and environment, to run against the incumbent mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular politician from the center-left Republican People's Party, or CHP. Imamoglu has been touted as a possible presidential candidate to challenge Erdogan.

But this time, Imamoglu, 52, is running in local elections without the support of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party or the nationalist IYI party, which are fielding their own candidates.

Meanwhile, a new conservative religious party, the New Social Welfare Party, or YRP, has also thrown its hat into the ring. Appealing to conservative and religious voters disappointed by Erdogan's handling of the economy, he is expected to steal some votes from Erdogan's candidates.

Opinion polls indicate a neck-and-neck race between Imamoglu and Kurum, both of whom have promised infrastructure projects to make buildings earthquake-proof and ease the city's chronic traffic jams.

The opposition is widely expected to maintain its grip on Ankara where outgoing mayor Mansur Yavas, who has also been tipped as a future presidential candidate, remains popular.

Erdogan wants to consolidate his power

Leaving nothing to chance, Erdogan, who was in power as prime minister and then president for more than two decades, held campaign rallies across the country, campaigning on behalf of mayoral candidates.

Analysts say winning back Istanbul and Ankara and performing well in the elections would strengthen Erdogan's resolve to introduce a new constitution that could allow him to rule beyond 2028, when his current term ends. The current constitution sets a limit of two presidential terms. Erdogan, 70, ran for a third term last year, citing a technicality because the country moved to a presidential system in 2018 and his first term was under the previous system.

Erdogan and his allies do not currently have enough seats in parliament to adopt a new constitution, but another electoral triumph could prompt some conservative opposition lawmakers to switch sides, analysts say.

Earlier this month, Erdogan said Sunday's elections would be the last under the constitution. Critics see his comments as a ploy to win sympathy votes from supporters reeling from a cost-of-living crisis, as well as a strategy to push for constitutional amendments.

The opposition hopes to bounce back

An alliance of six opposition parties, led by the CHP, disintegrated after a devastating election defeat last year. Supporters of the alliance were demoralized after it failed to topple Erdogan despite economic crisis and the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake.

The CHP's ability to retain the major cities it captured five years ago would help revitalize the party and allow it to present itself as an alternative to Erdogan's ruling party. Losing Ankara and Istanbul to Erdogan's party could, on the other hand, put an end to the presidential aspirations of Yavas and Imamoglu.

The CHP opted for a change of leadership shortly after the electoral defeat, but it remains to be seen whether the party's new president, pharmacist Özgur Ozel, 49, will be able to enthuse his supporters.

Unfair campaign

As in previous elections, Erdogan has enjoyed the benefits of being in power, often using state resources during his campaign. According to media monitoring groups, around 90 percent of Turkey's media is in the hands of the government or its supporters, promoting the campaigns of the ruling party and its allies while denying the same opportunity to the opposition.

State broadcaster TRT devoted 32 hours of air time to the ruling party during the first 40 days of campaigning, compared to 25 minutes devoted to the challengers, according to the opposition.

During his campaign, Erdogan issued thinly veiled warnings to voters to support candidates backed by the ruling party if they want to benefit from government services. He raised the minimum wage by 49 percent to provide some relief to households, despite his government's efforts to control high inflation.

The Turkish leader also continued to highlight his country's successes in the defense industry during his election rallies. A prototype of Turkey's KAAN fighter jet made its maiden flight last month, which critics say was timed before the elections.

Kurdish votes

Kurdish voters make up about 10 percent of the electorate in Istanbul and how they vote could be decisive in the mayoral race.

Turkey's pro-Kurdish party, now known as the Party for People's Equality and Democracy, or DEM, chose to support Imamoglu in the 2019 municipal elections, helping him win. This time, however, the party is fielding its own candidates, which could draw votes away from Imamoglu.

However, according to some observers, the party deliberately nominated two discreet candidates in tacit support of the current mayor. The Kurdish party traditionally has male and female figures sharing leadership positions.

At the same time, the DEM party is expected to win many municipalities in Turkey's southeastern regions, which have a Kurdish majority. The question remains whether the party would be allowed to keep them. In previous years, Erdogan's government removed elected mayors over alleged ties to Kurdish militants and replaced them with state-appointed administrators.

At a rally in the predominantly Kurdish town of Hakkari on March 15, Erdogan urged voters not to vote for individuals who he said would transfer municipal funds to the “terrorist organization,” referring to the Party of Workers of Kurdistan, or PKK, banned.

