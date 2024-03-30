Jokowi launches permanent housing after disaster in Central Sulawesi





Friday March 29, 2024 – 5:00 p.m. WIB

Sulawesi Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated several revitalization projects after the 2018 tsunami disaster during his working visit to Central Sulawesi province. Read also: Prabowo and Jokowi's intimate moments during the Bukber event at the State Palace The projects inaugurated by President Jokowi include the Anutapura Palu Regional General Hospital, UIN Datokarama Palu, as well as permanent housing in Palu City, Donggala Regency and Sigi Regency. According to the Head of State, the development of various public facilities inaugurated is an achievement following the issuance of Presidential Instruction Number 8 of 2022 regarding the completion of post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction works in Central Sulawesi , which are expected to be completed by December 2024. Read also: Completed in June 2024, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources: sale of Freeport shares in accordance with contract extension  President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Photo : Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat “We are inaugurating the rehabilitation and reconstruction of health service buildings, educational institutions, as well as housing infrastructure after the disaster,” President Jokowi said in his statement on Thursday. Read also: After accompanying Gibran to Papua, Bahlil denies accusations of not being neutral Waskita Karya (WSKT) has completed construction works on phase 2D of permanent housing in Central Sulawesi Province. This project is one of the projects inaugurated by President Jokowi during his working visit. The construction of permanent housing is one of the revitalization projects resulting from the earthquake and tsunami that hit Central Sulawesi in 2018. Ermy Puspa Yunita, General Secretary of the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Waskita, explained that the construction of permanent housing is aligned with Regulation Number 7 of 2022 of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing regarding the implementation of the assistance with housing development and the provision of special houses. “Referring to the Presidential and Ministerial Regulations, Waskita supports the construction of post-disaster revitalization infrastructure by constructing permanent housing distributed across the regions of Central Sulawesi, namely Palu City, Donggala Regency and Donggala Regency. Sigi,” remarked Yunita. The phase 2D permanent housing project in Palu, Central Sulawesi is part of the Central Sulawesi Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Project (CSRRP), carried out by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing through the Directorate general housing. This Waskita-built permanent housing includes 449 units and is built using Healthy Simple Instant House (RISHA) technology. It is a knock-down construction technology that can be built quickly, hence the name instant technology. By using reinforced concrete materials in its main structure, this innovation is based on the need to accelerate the provision of affordable housing while maintaining the quality of construction according to (SNI) standards. Next page The construction of permanent housing is one of the revitalization projects resulting from the earthquake and tsunami that hit Central Sulawesi in 2018.

