Blackpool was abandoned – enriched
As if things couldn't get worse for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton this week held a new by-election. This time, in the Blackpool South constituency in Lancashire.
Benton was suspended from the conservatives last April after being caught in an embarrassing undercover operation. Undercover journalists from The temperature present themselves as members of a non-existent investment fund. They filmed him offering to lobby government ministers on behalf of the games industry. up to 4,000 per month. Benton's exit has now triggered a by-election, which is expected to take place in May.
The Conservatives have suffered some truly crushing defeats in by-elections in recent years. These were particularly painful in pro-Brexit constituencies where they achieved overwhelming majorities in the 2019 general elections, such as those in Tamworth in Staffordshire and Wellingborough in Northamptonshire. Now Blackpool South threatens to be the Conservatives' most embarrassing by-election defeat yet.
Blackpool South would be another nail in the coffin of the so-called Brexit realignment. In the 2016 European referendum, the constituency obtained a vote in favor of about 70 percent. It had been a Labor seat since 1997, but became Conservative in Boris Johnson's landslide victory in 2019. Yet no one now expects Sunak to retain it. So what went wrong?
This corner of the northwest has certainly seen better days. Blackpool was once a glamorous seaside town at the heart of Britain's tourist industry. Today, Blackpool South, one of two Blackpool constituencies, is one of the most deprived areas in England. According to the 2021 census, household deprivation rates are 10 percentage points higher than in the average constituency. A quarter of residents aged 16 and over have no formal qualifications, compared to 18 per cent in the rest of England. And while 5% of English people report being in poor or very poor health, this figure rises to 9% for residents of Blackpool South. In fact, one in four South Blackpool residents were considered disabled, compared to 17% for England as a whole.
In other words, Blackpool South is exactly the sort of place that should have been at the heart of the Conservative government's leveling up agenda. But the promised improvements never arrived.
It’s not just the Conservative government that has neglected places like Blackpool. Britain is perhaps one of the most regionally unequal countries in an industrialized and democratic worldbut the modern left, whether within the Labor Party, in the media or among the various progressive NGOs, has not made solving this problem a priority.
The left have given up fighting on behalf of the working class and are instead obsessed with identity politics and other niche causes, so they don't have much to say for places like Blackpool. Trendy concepts like white privilege simply don't make sense when applied here. Blackpool South may be 94 percent white, but there's not much privilege to be found. Indeed, the reality of life in these disadvantaged, predominantly white cities makes a mockery of woke ideology.
Clearly, the people of Blackpool South have been fundamentally abandoned by all sides of the British political class. Its last Conservative MP was apparently more interested in lining his own pockets than representing his constituents. And although Keir Starmer can claim to have fundamentally changed his party since wresting control from the woke Corbynists, the Labor Party nevertheless remains in the grip of identity politics and is largely out of touch with the real concerns of the working class. As Reform UK continues to record decent poll ratings especially in the north of England It remains unclear whether the fledgling party will be able to take on a colossal task like rebuilding deprived Blackpool. Its Thatcherite leadership could end up being as distant as the two main parties.
Blackpool South is the definition of left behind. And unfortunately, the British political establishment doesn't really seem to care. The people of Blackpool deserve much better.
