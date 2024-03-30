Trump's final silence speaks volumes





Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. Donald Trump received both bad and good news this week. He has a firm trial date and a silence order in the financial silence case. But he also got a lower bond in his civil fraud appeal. And the Supreme Court he helped build has heard arguments over the fate of access to the abortion pill. (Spoiler alert: the pill will likely remain accessible.)

Jury selection in the hush money case is set for April 15. Judge Juan Merchan rejected the defense's attempt to further delay the trial over alleged discovery violations. Indeed, during a hearing on Monday, the judge found it strange that we were tied here and that we took this time. The remark could apply to delays in all Trump cases, but this one appears to be moving forward.

That another judge took this action against the man who wants to lead the nation again speaks volumes.

And the former president is gagged before this criminal trial, which should be the first against a former American president. Merchan cited the defendants' threats against people throughout the justice system. That another judge took this action against the man who wants to lead the nation again speaks volumes. More immediately, the result is that Trump cannot subpoena witnesses, prosecutors, court personnel, their families or jurors. Neither Merchan himself nor his family are covered by the order, which the presumptive GOP nominee exploited to launch baseless verbal attacks against the judge's daughter.

Trump received better news in his civil fraud case. The New York State Court of Appeals reduced his bail while he appeals the nine-figure verdict. The appeals court gave Trump 10 days from Monday to pay $175 million, down from the half-billion dollars he was striving to achieve. Well, let's see if Trump can reach that reduced amount by next week. Regardless, MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner explained how the state appeals court scored a huge hit on Trump.

In Georgia, the national election interference case was brought back to court. The former president's lawyer argued a First Amendment defense, which D.C. Judge Tanya Chutkan previously rejected in the federal election interference case. As the legal proceedings in Georgia progress, it is not yet clear whether Fani Willis will remain there. The defense appeal of Judge Scott McAfees' disqualification order is pending in the case, for which there is still no trial date.

And one of Trump's co-defendants, John Eastman, received some bad news this week. A California judge has recommended the disbarment of a key lawyer in Trump's attempts to overturn the election. The ruling, subject to appeal, says the evidence clearly and convincingly proves that Eastman and President Trump entered into an agreement to obstruct the joint session of Congress by illegally directing Vice President Pence to reject or delay the electoral vote count for January 6, 2021. As always, the Trump era is all about lawyers.

Abortion was back before the Supreme Court in the mifepristone case. But the court that overturned Roe v. Wade did not seem keen on further restricting reproductive rights. There has been almost bipartisan consensus that anti-abortion doctors who have challenged mifepristone may not have the legal right to do so (called standing). So, the days of artificial trials may be numbered, but we will have to see what public opinion says when it becomes probable at the end of June.

The judges do not sit until the final two-week session, which coincidentally begins April 15, the same day jury selection begins in Manhattan. The April session will include another important abortion-related appeal, a Jan. 6 case that could affect hundreds of defendants, including Trump, and, to top it off, the April 25 hearing on the appeal. Trump's immunity. Buckle up for a big month.

Do you have any questions or comments for me? I would love to hear from you! Please email [email protected] for a chance to be featured in an upcoming newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house/deadline-legal-blog/trump-hush-money-trial-deadline-legal-rcna145650 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos