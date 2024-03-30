Will Erdogan's fate be decided in Turkey's local elections?

On March 31, Turkey's 61,441,882 registered voters will vote (or not) to elect mayors of 81 provinces and many other districts and sub-districts in local elections widely billed as the opposition's last chance to vote. stopping Turkey's descent into full-fledged authoritarianism under the president. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Recent polls indicate that the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party, will manage to retain control of the country's capital, Ankara, by a wide margin, and its third largest city, Izmir, although accuracy. If investigations prove correct, the CHP is poised to wrest Bursa, Turkey's fourth-largest city and home to its vast textile industry, from Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

But most importantly, the CHP's outgoing mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, appears poised to assert himself once again in Istanbul, which represents 18 percent of Turkey's 86 million people. Polls place him between 1 and 9 percentage points ahead of his lackluster AKP rival, Murat Kurum.

In reality, the conflict in Istanbul is really between Imamoglu and Erdogan, who insists that Turkey's very future is at stake. More likely, many of Erdogan's opponents would argue, it is his own future. which is at stake.

If Imamoglu wins, his march to the presidency in the next elections, in four years, will be unstoppable, they say. Others warn that four years is a long time.

Imamoglu, a little-known former entrepreneur who, like Erdogan, hails from the Black Sea region, made his mark in the March 2019 local elections by defeating the AKP, not once but for the second time. A shocked Erdogan expressed outrage at losing his hometown, which had propelled him to power as the first Islamist mayor in 1994. Citing poorly substantiated allegations of irregularities, Erdogan ordered a new vote in June. Imamoglu won again, this time with an overwhelming majority.

Several factors weigh in Imamoglu's favor despite the extremely uneven playing field, notably the AKP's control of the major media.

Economic woes

Most important is the dire state of the Turkish economy, which is about to affect the AKP's ratings across the country. Rampant inflation has left even the staunchest AKP loyalists disgruntled, with a growing number of them defecting to Erdogan's former ally, the Yeniden Refah Partisi (YRP), led by Fatih Erbakan, the son of the late Necmettin Erbakan, Erdogan's mentor and Turkey's first Islamist prime minister. minister.

Many people around me say they will vote for the YRP because of their financial difficulties and the YRP's strong pro-Palestinian stance, said Osman Atalay, a senior official at IHH, the largest Islamic organization. relief from Turkey. Erbakan junior particularly attacks the government's reluctance to cut trade ties with the Jewish state, even as he castigates its actions in Gaza.

Furthermore, Atalay told Al-Monitor, Kurum has proven to be a weak candidate, and Erdogan's efforts to present himself as the real candidate appear to have failed, as do his heartbreaking hints that it could be of his last application. Erdogan admitted this.

At a recent rally in Istanbul, the 70-year-old, who has ruled Turkey continuously for two decades, complained about the size of the crowd. We're used to there being 1.5 million people in this area. Today, there are only 650,000 left, he grumbled in front of an audience which was already starting to thin out before the end of his speech.

Another important factor is the Kurdish vote. In 2019, Istanbul's Kurds, who make up around 11% of voters, supported Imamoglu when the largest pro-Kurdish bloc, since renamed DEM to escape a political ban, decided not to field candidates in several provinces and districts outside its traditional strongholds in the southeast. This time, the DEM decided to run its own mayoral candidates, sparking speculation about a secret deal with Erdogan, but the conspiracy theories quickly collapsed when the CHP and DEM struck alliances in 22 districts of Istanbul, where about 80% of the city's ethnic Kurds live. they are believed to reside.

Roj Girasun, co-founder of Rawest, a research and polling organization based in Diyarbakir, the unofficial capital of the Kurds, estimates that some 40 percent of Kurdish voters who voted for Imamoglu in the last election will do so again. This is partly explained by the legitimacy given to it by alliances.

They feel more comfortable voting for Imamoglu because they don't feel like they are betraying DEM, Girasun told Al-Monitor. In addition, the DEM candidates for mayor of the city are running rather sleepy campaigns, some say deliberately to favor Imamoglu.

Not surprisingly, the CHP-DEM agreements prompted Erdogan to reaffirm that the CHP is in cahoots with terrorists, namely the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is waging an armed campaign against the Turkish state.

Calls by veteran PKK commander based in Iraqi Kurdistan, Murat Karayilan, not to side with tyrants and thieves have been widely interpreted as a form of support for Imamoglu.

Although no one has dared to conduct a formal investigation, it is widely believed that much of the DEM's base is sympathetic to the PKK. This prompted the AKP government, much like its military-backed predecessors, to seek to criminalize the Kurdish political movement, prosecuting and imprisoning tens of thousands of party officials and activists on the basis of false terrorism charges. Never mind that nine years ago the AKP was holding peace talks with imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan. The resulting erosion of Turkish nationalist votes was one of the reasons why Erdogan abandoned these talks.

Similar considerations discouraged Imamoglu from openly courting Kurdish votes. Yet one of his campaign songs was in the main Kurdish dialect, Kurmanji, although its lyrics were decidedly tame.

The fact that prosecutors avoided a final decision on the prison sentence and political ban they imposed on the 52-year-old in 2022 for allegedly insulting election officials who ruled in favor of Istanbul is perhaps a measure of Imamoglu's popularity across party lines. vote again. The final decision was postponed until April, that is to say after the elections of March 31.

A Pyrrhic victory?

It is also possible that Erdogan made other calculations. It's no secret that he wields enormous influence over the courts. So claims that an Imamoglu victory would mark the beginning of the end of the strongman may well prove naive and premature. Undoubtedly, an electoral upheaval would make it more difficult for Erdogan to push through constitutional changes that would allow him to run for a third term in 2028.

The margin by which Ankara, officially CHP, but ideologically nationalist Turkish mayor, Mansur Yavas, wins will be an indicator. If significant, it will not only shake up the political scene in unpredictable ways, Girasun argues, but it will also make it all the less likely that Erdogan will turn to the Kurds for support. On the contrary, it will double down on its current nationalist leaning. Worse still, any further weakening of his electoral chances could well lead him to tighten the screws on the opposition, in particular on Imamoglu.

CHP members, for their part, fear that internal conflicts and factionalism will affect the vigilance of officials at polling stations, which helped prevent possible fraud in 2019.

An opposition victory could lead to an accelerated descent toward more authoritarianism, not the other way around.