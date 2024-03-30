Donald Trump seeks appeal in Georgia election interference case | US News





Donald Trump has asked a Georgia court to review a ruling allowing a lawyer who had a romantic relationship with a prosecutor to stay on his election interference case.

The former president is accused of illegally attempting to interfere in Georgia's 2020 elections.

He and his co-defendants attempted to have Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis removed from the case, claiming that her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest.

Image: Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis speaks at a press conference alongside Prosecutor Nathan Wade in November 2023. Photo: Reuters

But Judge Scott McAfee ruled earlier this month that there was no conflict of interest that should force Ms Willis to withdraw from the case, but said the prosecution was “encumbered with 'an appearance of irregularity'.

Judge McAfee's ruling said Ms. Willis could continue her prosecution if Mr. Wade left the case, and the special prosecutor resigned hours later.

Lawyers for Trump and other defendants then asked the judge to allow them to appeal his decision to the Georgia Court of Appeals, and he granted that request.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News

Tap here

Filing an application with the court of appeal is the next step in this process. This court now has 45 days to decide whether it intends to take up the case.

Allegations that Willis took unfair advantage of her relationship with Wade roiled the case for weeks.

Intimate details of the personal lives of Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade were played out in court in mid-February, overshadowing serious allegations contained in one of four criminal cases against the presumptive Republican nominee.

Image: Fani Willis. Photo: Reuters

The couple acknowledged their romantic relationship, which reportedly ended last summer, but rejected the idea that Ms Willis took inappropriate advantage of it.

Mr Wade said the two men took trips together to California, Belize and Aruba, which he booked while drawing a salary of $650,000 (£510,000), and which were later reimbursed by the prosecutor.

Image: Nathan Wade. Photo: AP

Trump and 18 others were indicted in August, accused of participating in a massive scheme to illegally try to overturn his narrow 2020 presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia.

Four people charged in the case pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-requests-appeal-in-georgia-election-interference-case-13104218 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos