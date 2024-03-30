Melania Trump's role in 2024 campaign remains unclear





Former first lady Melania Trump has been largely absent from the 2024 campaign, and sources close to the Trump campaign acknowledge that even at this point in the election year, it remains unclear how she will publicly throw her weight behind the her husband's re-election efforts.

Shell certainly has a role to play, but I don't know what it is, said a source close to the Trump campaign. It is up to her to decide to what extent she will campaign or not.

Multiple sources, both within and near the campaign, told CNN that, as of yet, there is no indication that Melania Trump will play an increased role in the near future, while cautioning that at any time , she could make the decision to hit the track. of his own free will.

She is very selective and methodical in what she wants to do and how she presents herself, a source close to former President Donald Trump said. She is very decisive about these things and knows that they have many consequences, both intended and unintended.

Even her role at one of the campaign's most high-profile stops, the Republican National Convention where her husband will officially become the Republican nominee, has yet to be defined. The source close to the former president said the campaign had only just begun interacting with convention officials last week. They assume MelaniaTrump will have a role, but it has not been defined.

But even seven months after the elections, she is visibly missing. It was her absence from Super Tuesday, one of the biggest nights of her husband's campaign so far, that raised eyebrows earlier this month. She did not appear at the campaign's victory event at the Mar-a-Largo couples resort.

“It was an incredible night, an incredible day, an incredible time in the history of our country,” Donald Trump said during his speech that evening, later thanking his family. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump were there.

Melania Trump has only made two official public appearances for her husband's re-election, kicking off his campaign in November 2022 and last week, when she appeared with him to vote in the Florida presidential primary.

Then, as she stood next to him and spoke to reporters, the former first lady was asked when she would return to the campaign trail with her husband.

Stay tuned, she said with a smile.

Donald Trump has previously said there is some intrigue in his whereabouts on the trail.

I think part of the beauty is that mystery, he told Megyn Kelly on her podcast last year. She's introspective and confident, she doesn't need to be interviewed by you to get torn apart for no reason. She doesn't need to be there. She has confidence in herself, she has a lot of confidence in herself.

From time to time, Melania Trump will appear on social media accounts, giving a small glimpse of herself alongside her husband at events that have not been made public.

This week, she sat next to him at a golf event at Mar-a-Largo when golfer Jack Nicklaus presented him with trophies. Earlier this month, she was seen at Mar-a-Lago on a dinner date following her husband's meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Sources told CNN that Melania Trump was mourning the death of her mother, who died in early January, supporting her father after the loss and focusing on her son Barron, who just turned 18 this month. this and will prepare for university. in autumn.

But sources also stressed that she intentionally chooses her appearances and dictates her level of involvement, not Donald Trump or anyone else in the campaign.

This was laid bare during his public appearances.

In December, she spoke at a naturalization event at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., where she shared her experience becoming a U.S. citizen.

My personal experience with the challenges of the immigration process has opened my eyes to the harsh realities people face, including you who are trying to become U.S. citizens, she said in a rare speech. The appearance was notable, both because of her husband's hardline immigration policies and because it came nearly two years after the National Archives asked the Justice Department to investigate his handling of White House files.

And in November last year, she was seen with the other former first ladies attending Rosalynn Carter's funeral.

Neither appearance involved Donald Trump.

Melania said: I don't need to support Donald like Jill Biden; it's like she's holding Joe Biden back, Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's former chief of staff, told CNN. She's definitely not going to do the Hillary Clinton standing by your side thing.

Her absence has already fueled the election campaign, with her face on flyers reading MISSING and HAVE YOU SEEN THIS WOMAN appearing outside some campaign events leading up to the Iowa caucuses.

This absence was only accentuated by her husband, who promised that he would soon be on the electoral campaign trail.

She loves our country very much, Donald Trump told NBC's Kristen Welker during an interview in September. When the time is right, you will be there.

