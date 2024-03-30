Jokowi reveals potential crisis in various countries, especially developed countries





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the risk of crisis is currently encountered in almost all countries, especially developed countries. He then gave the example of Germany, which has a 72 percent recession potential, while the European Union has a 60 percent probability of experiencing a recession. “We know that the potential for crisis is now everywhere, in almost every country. Developed countries, especially today, are really facing this challenge, the largest countries in the world. Germany, for example, has a probability of experiencing a recession of 72%. percent,” he said. Jokowi at the XII HIKMAHBUDHI Congress in 2024 in North Jakarta, quoted on Saturday (30/3/2024). Several developed countries, such as Japan and England, have also experienced recessions. Jokowi is also grateful because the probability of Indonesia entering a recession is still 1.5 percent. Nevertheless, he reminded that Indonesia and many other countries face various serious challenges that need to be paid attention to. “Sometimes we are not aware of such challenges because we are still in a normal position,” he said. Jokowi spoke of rivalries and geopolitical challenges that must be calculated, given that wars continue in Ukraine, Gaza and Yemen. Added to this is the challenge of global protectionist policies, in which all countries now implement protection. “Whether it's with embargoes, restrictive sanctions, everything and if you count from 2014 to 2023, it has tripled. Countries are protectionist and use fiscal measures in times of war,” he continued. The world still faces the challenge of climate change, which is increasingly massive and difficult to calculate. Jokowi gave an example: the El Nino that occurred caused a decline in agricultural productivity in many countries, thus impacting the supply of rice. Indeed, according to him, currently 19 countries have reduced their rice exports and five countries have completely stopped their exports. “Countries with large populations therefore have difficulty finding food for their population,” he said. Apart from that, Jokowi also reminded that Indonesia has a great opportunity to become a developed country when the demographic bonus reaches its peak around 2030. According to Jokowi, the demographic bonus is a rare opportunity that must be exploited to take the plunge and become a developed country. One of them is to systematically carry out downstream activities and also engage in the digitalization of the green economy. “We continue to be consistent in this direction, I am sure that Indonesian gold in 2045 is not something difficult for us to obtain,” RI 1 continued.



