For unity in fight against Covid, called for clanging utensils, despite ridicule: PM Modi | News from India





Will stimulate cervical cancer research to the next term: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Friday, he expressed his government's commitment to allocate funds to scientists for local cervical cancer research. During an interaction with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Modi highlighted the need to develop vaccines at minimal cost to protect girls across the country.

Modi said that in his next term, his priority would be to invest significantly in this research “to safeguard the lives of Indians”. girls “.

“In the coming days, I want to talk about cervical cancer, especially in our daughters. I want to give a budget to our scientists in India. And I want to tell them to also do local research on this topic and to make a vaccine . And with very little money, I want to vaccinate all the girls in my country. I'm working towards that these days. When my new government is formed, it will allocate funds to scientists for local cervical cancer research because we want to vaccinate all girls,” he said.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India.

PM: For unity in the fight against Covid, called for clanking utensils, despite the ridicule

The top five cancers among Indian women are breast, cervical, ovarian, oral and colorectal. The top five cancers among men were those of the oral cavity, lung, esophagus, colorectum and stomach.

Last September, Adar Poonwala, CEO of Serum Institute of India, had said that the company's cervical cancer vaccine would be available in the range of Rs 200 to 400. Imported vaccines cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,500 per dose, almost 10 times the expected price of the locally developed vaccine.

During the interaction which was broadcast on news agency ANI's YouTube channel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed a range of issues ranging from artificial intelligence to use of technology, climate change, renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and women's empowerment.

On how India's Covid-19 vaccination drive was successful with people showing little resistance to vaccines unlike several other countries, Modi spoke about how he led by example and followed all protocols to gain people's trust. “I stressed that the fight against the virus involves everyone and that it is not a virus against the government. I considered it from the beginning as a fight of life against the virus” , did he declare.

The Prime Minister also narrated how he started communicating openly with the people of the nation from day one and personally adhered to all safety protocols to set an example. “I publicly followed all Covid-19 protocols to gain people's trust. I gave clarion calls of clapping, banging utensils, lighting lamps despite some ridicule. It was crucial for me to “unite everyone in this fight. Once the intention was established to protect themselves and those around, it turned into a mass movement,” he said.

“I also boosted people’s confidence by being among the first to get vaccinated, alongside my 95-year-old mother who was publicly vaccinated. [vaccine] could save their lives,” he added.

“In a democracy, force is not the answer. In a democracy, people need to be convinced, educated and trained. In a democracy, education and collaboration are the drivers of progress,” Modi said.

